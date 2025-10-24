HUL, Colgate or Nestle? 2 of these 3 FMCG stocks can gain up to 15%: charts

FMCG Stock Today: Technical charts show that Hindustan Unilever and Nestle India seem to be favourably placed; while Colgate Palmolive stock can decline up to 7% from here.

Technical outlook on HUL, Colgate, and Nestle post Q2FY26 earnings.