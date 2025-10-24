HUL, Colgate or Nestle? 2 of these 3 FMCG stocks can gain up to 15%: charts

Hindustan Unilever (HUL)Current Price: ₹2,525 Likely Target: ₹2,825 Upside Potential: 11.9% Support: ₹2,502; ₹2,420 Resistance: ₹2,660; ₹2,750 The broader trend for HUL stock seems to be positive, with key support visible around its 20-Week Moving Average (20-WMA) which stands at ₹2,502; below which the next significant support is seen around ₹2,420 levels.
Nestle IndiaCurrent Price: ₹1,273 Likely Target: ₹1,465 Upside Potential: 15.1% Support: ₹1,260; ₹1,215; ₹1,200 Resistance: ₹1,335; ₹1,355; ₹1,395; ₹1,430 The long-term trend for Nestle is on the verge of turning favourable, as such the stock could jump to ₹1,335 levels in the near-term. Break and sustained trade above the same can open the doors for a likely rally towards ₹1,465 levels; with interim resistance likely around ₹1,355, ₹1,395 and ₹1,430 levels.
Colgate Palmolive (India)Current Price: ₹2,214 Likely Target: ₹2,061 Downside Risk: 6.9% Support: ₹2,200; ₹2,100 Resistance: ₹2,295; ₹2,330; ₹2,438 Technical charts suggest that Colgate Palmolive stock is seen trading on a weak note. Near hurdle for the stock stands at ₹2,295 followed by ₹2,330. The long-term trend is likely to remain tepid as long as the stock quotes below its 200-Day Moving Average (200-DMA), which stands at ₹2,438.
