IPO Calendar: Dalal Street gears up for busy week with 9 IPOs, 7 listings

IPO Calendar: Primary market investors are in for an action-packed week, with nine initial public offerings (IPOs) slated to launch between September 8 and September 12, 2025. During the same period, seven companies are also set to debut on the stock exchanges.

In the mainboard segment, Urban Company, Dev Accelerator, and Shringar House of Mangalsutra will open their IPOs for public subscription on Wednesday, September 10.

The SME segment will also be active, with six public issues scheduled to open for subscription throughout the week.

On the listing front, Amanta Healthcare, along with six SME companies, is set to make its Dalal Street debut next week, further adding to the momentum in the primary market.

Here's a detailed look at the IPO activity for next week: Mainline IPOs next week Urban Company IPO (₹1,900 crore): Urban Company IPO will open for public subscription on Wednesday, September 10, 2025, and close on Friday, September 12, 2025. The basis of allotment of shares is likely to be finalised on September 15, 2025. Urban Company shares will be listed on the exchanges, National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE, tentatively on September 17, 2025. The company has set the price band in the range of ₹98-103. The minimum lot size for the application is 145 shares. MUFG Intime India is the registrar of the issue. Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Morgan Stanley India, Goldman Sachs (India) Securities, and JM Financial are the book-running lead managers.

Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO (₹400.95 crore): The maiden public issue of the mangalsutra manufacturer and designer, Shringar House, will open for public subscription on Wednesday, September 10, 2025, and close on September 12, 2025. The basis of allotment of shares is likely to be finalised on September 15, 2025. Shringar House of Mangalsutra shares will be listed on the exchanges tentatively on September 17, 2025. The company has set the price band in the range of ₹155-165. The minimum lot size for the application is 90 shares. MUFG Intime India is the registrar of the issue. Choice Capital Advisors is the sole book-running lead manager.

Dev Accelerator IPO (143.35 crore): Dev Accelerator IPO will open for public subscription on Wednesday, September 10, 2025, and close on Friday, September 12, 2025. The basis of allotment of shares is likely to be finalised on September 15, 2025. Dev Accelerator shares will be listed on the exchanges, National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE, tentatively on September 17, 2025. The company has set the price band in the range of ₹56-61. The minimum lot size for the application is 235 shares. MUFG Intime India is the registrar of the issue. Pantomath Capital Advisors is the book-running lead manager.

In the SME segment, six IPOs are scheduled to open for subscription during the week. On September 8, 2025, the public issues of Krupalu Metals (₹13.48 crore), Karbonsteel Engineering (₹59.3 crore), and Nilachal Carbo Metalicks (₹56.1 crore) will open for bidding. This will be followed by Jay Ambe Supermarkets (₹18.45 crore) and Taurian MPS (₹42.53 crore), which will launch their IPOs on September 9. On Thursday, September 11, Airfloa Rail Technology will open its ₹91.10 crore public issue for subscription, marking one of the largest SME IPOs of the week. IPO listings next week In the mainboard IPO segment, Amanta Healthcare is set to debut on the stock exchanges on September 9. In the SME IPO segment, a series of listings are scheduled across the BSE and NSE SME platforms: