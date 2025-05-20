Eris Lifesciences rises 4% on posting Q4 results; Check all details here

Eris Lifesciences share price gained 4.2 per cent in trade, logging an intraday high at ₹1,504.5 per share on BSE. The buying on the counter came after the company posted its Q4 results

Eris Lifesciences results

The company released its fourth quarter (Q4FY25) results on Monday, after market hours. The consolidated net profit for the quarter stood at ₹102 crore as compared to ₹80 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y), rising 28 per cent. The company's revenue from operations in Q4 stood at ₹705 crore as against ₹551 crore a year ago, up 28 per cent.

The company's Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) for the quarter stood at ₹252 crore as compared to ₹148 crore a year ago. The Ebitda margin for Q4 stood at 35.8 per cent as against 26.9 per cent.

About Eris Lifesciences

Eris Lifesciences is an Indian pharmaceutical company and a player in the domestic branded formulations market. Eris has established a leading presence in its core cardio-metabolic franchise just 17 years from inception. The company embarked on a remarkable journey in the Indian pharmaceutical industry 17 years ago, driven by a vision to make a meaningful impact in the management of chronic diseases and build a business model pivoted around specialist and super-specialist doctors. The company focuses on engagement programmes aimed at facilitating the generation of actionable scientific evidence to enable clinicians to improve clinical outcomes as well as augmenting our Patient Care Initiatives by bringing diagnostic facilities and subsequent treatment options.