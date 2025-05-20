Home / Markets / News / Eris Lifesciences rises 4% on posting Q4 results; Check all details here

Eris Lifesciences stock advances 4 per cent as the company posts consolidated net profit for the quarter stood at ₹102 crore, rising 28 per cent YoY

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : May 20 2025 | 1:34 PM IST
Eris Lifesciences share price gained 4.2 per cent in trade, logging an intraday high at ₹1,504.5 per share on BSE. The buying on the counter came after the company posted its Q4 results
 
However, At 12:40 PM, Eris Lifesciences shares pared some gains and were up 0.94 per cent at ₹1,457 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.38 per cent at 81,746.76. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹219,842.16 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹1,593 per share and the 52-week low of the stock was at ₹815.5 per share.   Read Stock Market Latest Updates Today LIVE

Eris Lifesciences results 

The company released its fourth quarter (Q4FY25) results on Monday, after market hours. The consolidated net profit for the quarter stood at ₹102 crore as compared to ₹80 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y), rising 28 per cent. The company's revenue from operations in Q4 stood at ₹705  crore as against ₹551 crore a year ago, up 28 per cent.
 
The company's Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) for the quarter stood at ₹252 crore as compared to ₹148 crore a year ago. The Ebitda margin for Q4 stood at 35.8 per cent as against 26.9 per cent.   ALSO READ | Power generation stock soars 25% in 2 days; bounce back 94% from April low

About Eris Lifesciences 

Eris Lifesciences is an Indian pharmaceutical company and a player in the domestic branded formulations market. Eris has established a leading presence in its core cardio-metabolic franchise just 17 years from inception. The company embarked on a remarkable journey in the Indian pharmaceutical industry 17 years ago, driven by a vision to make a meaningful impact in the management of chronic diseases and build a business model pivoted around specialist and super-specialist doctors. The company focuses on engagement programmes aimed at facilitating the generation of actionable scientific evidence to enable clinicians to improve clinical outcomes as well as augmenting our Patient Care Initiatives by bringing diagnostic facilities and subsequent treatment options. 
 
First Published: May 20 2025 | 1:01 PM IST

