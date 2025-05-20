DLF jumps 6% on posting healthy Q4 results; PAT up 39% YoY, Rev up 14%

DLF share price gained 6.1 per cent in trade, logging an intraday high at ₹783 per share on BSE. The buying on the counter came after the company posted its Q4 results.

At 12:06 PM, DLF shares were down 3.74 per cent at ₹764.95 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.19 per cent at 81,905.25. DLF market capitalisation stood at ₹2,137.93 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹698.3 per share and the 52-week low of the stock was at ₹226.85 per share.

DLF Q4 results 2025

The company released its fourth quarter (Q4FY25) results on Monday, after market hours. The consolidated net profit for the quarter stood at ₹1282.2 crore as compared to ₹920.71 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y), rising 39 per cent. The company's revenue from operations in Q4 stood at ₹3,127.58 crore as against ₹2,734.84 crore a year ago, up 14 per cent.

The company's Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) stood at ₹1,198 crore. Besides, the gross margin stood at 47 per cent in Q4.

ALSO READ: Q4 Results Today In FY25, the company recorded a net sales booking of ₹21,223 crore. DLF also recorded a net cash surplus generation of ₹5,302 crore during the period.

Also Read

DLF dividend

The company's board has recommended a dividend of ₹6 per equity share of the face value of ₹ 2 each for FY 2024-25 i.e. (300 per cent), subject to the approval of the shareholders.

About DLF

DLF is India's leading real estate developer and has close to eight decades of track record of sustained growth, customer satisfaction, and innovation. DLF has developed more than 185 real estate projects and developed an area of more than 352 million square feet. DLF Group has 280 msf of development potential across residential and commercial segments including current projects under execution and the identified pipeline. The group has an annuity portfolio of over 45 msf. DLF is primarily engaged in the business of the development and sale of residential properties and the development and leasing of commercial and retail properties.