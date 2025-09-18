Home / Markets / News / Eternal's market cap surges to ₹3.26 trn; ranks ahead of HAL, Titan

Eternal's market cap surges to ₹3.26 trn; ranks ahead of HAL, Titan

Shares of Eternal climbed 2.96 per cent to settle at Rs 337.90 apiece on the BSE. During the day, the stock jumped 3.18 per cent to Rs 338.65 -- its 52-week high level

Eternal (formerly known as Zomato)
Eternal (formerly known as Zomato) | (Photo: Company Website)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2025 | 7:33 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The market valuation of Eternal Ltd, which owns the Zomato and Blinkit brands, surged to Rs 3.26 lakh crore on Thursday following a rally in its stock price, with the company racing ahead of firms like Hindustan Aeronautics, Titan, Avenue Supermarts and Adani Ports in the market capitalisation chart.

Shares of Eternal climbed 2.96 per cent to settle at Rs 337.90 apiece on the BSE. During the day, the stock jumped 3.18 per cent to Rs 338.65 -- its 52-week high level.

The stock has been rallying for the past four trading days, climbing 5.11 per cent.

At the close of trade, the company commanded a market valuation of Rs 3,26,085.35 crore.

Eternal emerged as the biggest gainer among both the Sensex and Nifty firms.

Eternal stood at the 22nd rank in the chart of the top 100 companies by market capitalisation (mcap).

The company is ahead of Hindustan Aeronautics, whose market valuation stood at Rs 3,24,847.42 crore, Titan Company (Rs 3,11,692.84 crore), Avenue Supermarts (Rs 3,09,758.70 crore), Adani Ports (Rs 3,05,087.22 crore), Bharat Electronics (Rs 2,99,591.29 crore) and ONGC (Rs 2,96,454.28 crore).

So far this year, Eternal's stock has jumped 21.54 per cent.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

'No violations': Sebi gives clean chit to Adani in Hindenburg case

Benchmark indices hit 10-weeks highs after US Fed's 25 bps rate cut

Premium

Infra firms rely on banks as bond market shuns low-rated debt: PFRDA chief

Powell delivers 25-bps cut but keeps markets guessing on rate path

Stock market close: Sensex adds 320pts on US Fed rate cut; Nifty at 25,423; pharma shares outperform

Topics :Stock Market NewsZomato

First Published: Sep 18 2025 | 7:33 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story