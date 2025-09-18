Eternal's market cap surges to ₹3.26 trn; ranks ahead of HAL, Titan

The market valuation of Eternal Ltd, which owns the Zomato and Blinkit brands, surged to Rs 3.26 lakh crore on Thursday following a rally in its stock price, with the company racing ahead of firms like Hindustan Aeronautics, Titan, Avenue Supermarts and Adani Ports in the market capitalisation chart.

Shares of Eternal climbed 2.96 per cent to settle at Rs 337.90 apiece on the BSE. During the day, the stock jumped 3.18 per cent to Rs 338.65 -- its 52-week high level.

The stock has been rallying for the past four trading days, climbing 5.11 per cent.

At the close of trade, the company commanded a market valuation of Rs 3,26,085.35 crore.