Euro Pratik Sales sets IPO price band at ₹235-247; check key details here

Euro Pratik Sales IPO: Euro Pratik Sales, a Decorative wall panels and laminates designer and seller, has set the price band for its maiden public issue in the range of ₹235 to ₹247 per equity share. The company aims to raise ₹451.31 crore through an offer for sale (OFS) of 18.3 million equity shares. There is no fresh issue component.

Pratik Gunvantraj Singhvi, Jai Gunvantraj Singhvi, Pratik Gunvantraj Singhvi (HUF), Jai Gunvantraj Singhvi HUF, and Dipty Pratik Singhvi are the promoter selling shareholders.

According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company has reserved not more than 50 per cent of the issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), not less than 35 per cent for retail investors and not less than 15 per cent for non-institutional investors (NIIs).

MUFG Intime India is the registrar for the issue. Axis Capital and DAM Capital Advisors are the book-running lead managers. According to the RHP, the issue will open for subscription on Tuesday, September 16, 2025, and close on Thursday, September 18, 2025. The anchor investor period shall be one day prior to the opening date, i.e. Monday, September 15, 2025. The basis of allotment of shares is likely to be finalised on Friday, September 19, 2025. The stock will be listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE, tentatively on Tuesday, September 23, 2025. The lot size for an application is 60 shares. Accordingly, a retail investor would require a minimum investment amount of ₹14,820 to bid for one lot or 60 shares.