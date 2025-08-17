Mcap of 5 top valued firms climbs ₹60,675.94 cr; SBI, HDFC biggest winners

The combined market valuation of five of the top-10 most valued firms increased by ₹60,675.94 crore last week, with State Bank of India and HDFC Bank emerging as the lead gainers in line with a positive trend in equities.

In a holiday-shortened last week, Sensex climbed 739.87 points or 0.92 per cent, and the Nifty edged higher by 268 points or 1.10 per cent.

From the top-10 pack, Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India and Infosys saw an addition in their valuation, while Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever Ltd, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) and Bajaj Finance faced erosion from their market capitalisation (mcap).

The valuation of State Bank of India jumped ₹20,445.82 crore to ₹7,63,095.16 crore, the most among the top-10 firms. The mcap of HDFC Bank surged ₹14,083.51 crore to ₹15,28,387.09 crore. Infosys added ₹9,887.17 crore, taking its valuation to ₹6,01,310.19 crore. The mcap of Bharti Airtel surged ₹8,410.6 crore to ₹10,68,260.92 crore. Reliance Industries' valuation went up by ₹7,848.84 crore to ₹18,59,023.43 crore. However, the mcap of LIC tumbled ₹15,306.5 crore to ₹5,61,881.17 crore. Bajaj Finance faced an erosion of ₹9,601.08 crore to ₹5,35,547.44 crore, while ICICI Bank's valuation declined by ₹6,513.34 crore to ₹10,18,982.35 crore.