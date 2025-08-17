Home / Markets / News / Mcap of 5 top valued firms climbs ₹60,675.94 cr; SBI, HDFC biggest winners

Mcap of 5 top valued firms climbs ₹60,675.94 cr; SBI, HDFC biggest winners

In a holiday-shortened last week, Sensex climbed 739.87 points or 0.92 per cent, and the Nifty edged higher by 268 points or 1.10 per cent

SBI, State Bank Of India
The valuation of State Bank of India jumped ₹20,445.82 crore to ₹7,63,095.16 crore, the most among the top-10 firms. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 17 2025 | 10:52 AM IST
The combined market valuation of five of the top-10 most valued firms increased by ₹60,675.94 crore last week, with State Bank of India and HDFC Bank emerging as the lead gainers in line with a positive trend in equities.
 
From the top-10 pack, Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India and Infosys saw an addition in their valuation, while Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever Ltd, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) and Bajaj Finance faced erosion from their market capitalisation (mcap).
 
The valuation of State Bank of India jumped ₹20,445.82 crore to ₹7,63,095.16 crore, the most among the top-10 firms.
 
The mcap of HDFC Bank surged ₹14,083.51 crore to ₹15,28,387.09 crore.
 
Infosys added ₹9,887.17 crore, taking its valuation to ₹6,01,310.19 crore. The mcap of Bharti Airtel surged ₹8,410.6 crore to ₹10,68,260.92 crore.
 
Reliance Industries' valuation went up by ₹7,848.84 crore to ₹18,59,023.43 crore.
 
However, the mcap of LIC tumbled ₹15,306.5 crore to ₹5,61,881.17 crore.
 
Bajaj Finance faced an erosion of ₹9,601.08 crore to ₹5,35,547.44 crore, while ICICI Bank's valuation declined by ₹6,513.34 crore to ₹10,18,982.35 crore.
 
The mcap of TCS fell by ₹4,558.79 crore to ₹10,93,349.87 crore, and that of Hindustan Unilever dipped by ₹3,630.12 crore to ₹5,83,391.76 crore.
 
Reliance Industries retained the title of the most valued firm, followed by HDFC Bank, TCS, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, LIC and Bajaj Finance.



Topics :mcapsbiHDFC BankHDFC

First Published: Aug 17 2025 | 10:52 AM IST

