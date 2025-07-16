Home / Markets / News / Ex-date alert! These 6 stocks go ex-dividend on July 17; are you eligible?

Here is the complete list of stocks that will trade ex-date tomorrow, July 17, along with their key details

dividend stocks
Coromandel International has announced a special dividend of ₹3 per share as well as a final dividend of ₹6 per share for FY25.
SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 9:03 AM IST
Dividend Stocks today, July 16, 2025: D-Street investors will keep their eyes on Coromandel International, Duncan Engineering, GHCL, Graphite India, Oriental Hotels, and PDS today following their announcement of dividend rewards for their shareholders. BSE data suggest that these shares will trade ex-dividend date tomorrow, July 17. 
 
The ex-date is the day when a stock starts trading without entitlement to corporate benefits such as dividends or bonus shares. To qualify for these benefits, investors must hold the stock before the ex-date. The record date finalises the list of shareholders eligible for the corporate action. Therefore, investors need to own these stocks today to receive the dividend rewards.
 
Among them, Coromandel International has announced a special dividend of ₹3 per share as well as a final dividend of ₹6 per share for FY25. The company has set the record date on July 17, 2025 for ascertaining the shareholders' eligibility for the said corporate action. 
Company Ex-date Purpose Record date
Coromandel International July 17, 2025 Special Dividend - ₹3 July 17, 2025
Coromandel International July 17, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹6 July 17, 2025
Duncan Engineering July 17, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹3 July 17, 2025
GHCL July 17, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹12 July 17, 2025
Graphite India July 17, 2025 Dividend - ₹11 July 17, 2025
Oriental Hotels July 17, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹0.50 July 17, 2025
PDS July 17, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹1.70 July 17, 2025
  (Source: BSE/https://www.bseindia.com/corporates/corporates_act.html)
 
Further, GHCL has decided to pay a final dividend of ₹12 per share to its eligible shareholders with the record date also fixed for July 17.
 
Additionally, Graphite India has declared a dividend of ₹11 per share for its shareholders. Duncan Engineering will pay a final dividend of ₹2 per share for FY25, Oriental Hotels has announced a final dividend of ₹0.50 per share, and PDS will pay a final dividend of ₹1.70 per share to its eligible shareholders. All these four companies have set July 17 as the record date for their respective dividend announcements.
 

Topics :dividendBuzzing stocksdividend incomeStocks in focusHigh dividend stocksCoromandel International

First Published: Jul 16 2025 | 8:54 AM IST

