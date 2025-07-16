Ex-date alert! These 6 stocks go ex-dividend on July 17; are you eligible?

Dividend Stocks today, July 16, 2025: D-Street investors will keep their eyes on Coromandel International, Duncan Engineering, GHCL, Graphite India, Oriental Hotels, and PDS today following their announcement of dividend rewards for their shareholders. BSE data suggest that these shares will trade ex-dividend date tomorrow, July 17.

The ex-date is the day when a stock starts trading without entitlement to corporate benefits such as dividends or bonus shares. To qualify for these benefits, investors must hold the stock before the ex-date. The record date finalises the list of shareholders eligible for the corporate action. Therefore, investors need to own these stocks today to receive the dividend rewards.

Company Ex-date Purpose Record date Coromandel International July 17, 2025 Special Dividend - ₹3 July 17, 2025 Coromandel International July 17, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹6 July 17, 2025 Duncan Engineering July 17, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹3 July 17, 2025 GHCL July 17, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹12 July 17, 2025 Graphite India July 17, 2025 Dividend - ₹11 July 17, 2025 Oriental Hotels July 17, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹0.50 July 17, 2025 PDS July 17, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹1.70 July 17, 2025 (Source: BSE/https://www.bseindia.com/corporates/corporates_act.html) Among them, Coromandel International has announced a special dividend of ₹3 per share as well as a final dividend of ₹6 per share for FY25. The company has set the record date on July 17, 2025 for ascertaining the shareholders' eligibility for the said corporate action.