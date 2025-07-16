Stocks to Watch today, July 16: HDFC Life, HDB Fin, Dixon Tech, Just Dial

Stocks to watch today, July 16: The Indian stock market is likely to open on a weak note on Wednesday, reversing the uptrend witnessed in the previous trading session. At 7:20 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 87 points lower at 25,179, signalling a negative start. Benchmark indices surged during the last trading session on the back of lower CPI data, which raised hopes for a further rate cut.

Global markets also experienced a downtrend and settled in red. The S&P 500 index concluded the trading session at 6,243 level, lower by 0.40 per cent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average settled at 44,023, down by nearly 1 per cent or 436 points.

READ STOCK MARKET LATEST UPDATES LIVE Whereas markets in the Asia-Pacific region continued to signal mixed cues. Japan's Nikkei was trading largely flat, albeit in the negative territory, quoting 39,663. Kospi was trading at 3,194, down by 0.64 per cent. However, the Hang Seng index witnessed a strong uptrend and surged over 200 points or 0.83 per cent, trading at 24,787. Meanwhile, US inflation experienced a surge as the effects of trade tariffs started showing up. The CPI figure increased 0.3 per cent in June. At home, the consolidated trajectory of markets is expected to continue as per D-street analysts.

ICICI Lombard The company posted a gross direct premium income (GDPI) of ₹7,735 crore in Q1FY26 , marking a slight increase of 0.6 per cent compared to ₹7,688 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. This was below the industry growth rate of 8.8 per cent. That apart, the company's net profit for the quarter surged by 28.7 per cent to ₹747 crore from ₹580 crore reported in Q1 FY2025. Somany Ceramics The company informed the exchanges that it has completed the acquisition of a 51 per cent equity stake in Dura Build Care Pvt. Ltd. (DBCPL). As per the exchange filing, the acquisition comprises 11,04,886 equity shares, aggregating to a total consideration of ₹10.3 crore.

Himadri Speciality Chemicals The company reported a decline of 8 per cent in its revenue figure to ₹1,100 crore in Q1FY26 as against ₹1,200 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. Meanwhile, profit after tax (PAT) surged by 48 per cent to ₹183 crore in the quarter ending June, from ₹123 crore reported in Q1FY25. The company also announced an investment of $4.43 million to acquire a 16.24 per cent equity stake in International Battery Company, Inc. (IBC). Dixon Technologies The company has entered into a binding term sheet with Chongqing Yuhai Precision Manufacturing Co. Ltd. to form a Joint Venture (JV) in India. As per the proposed structure, Dixon will hold 74 per cent and Chongqing will hold 26 per cent of the total paid-up share capital of the JV, which will focus on the manufacturing and supply of precision components for laptops, mobile phones, IoT devices, automotive applications and other mutually agreed product categories.

HDFC Life The company reported a 14 per cent increase in profit levels to ₹546 crore in Q1FY26 , supported by a 15 per cent growth in backbook profit. Individual Annualized Premium Equivalent (APE) rose 12.5 per cent Y-o-Y, reflecting a strong two-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21 per cent. The company also saw gains in market share, with a 70 basis point increase at the overall industry level to 12.1 per cent and a 40 basis point rise within the private sector, taking its share to 17.5 per cent. Just Dial The company reported a 6.2 per cent Y-o-Y increase in the revenue figure to ₹297.9 crore in Q1FY26. Ebitda rose 7.2 per cent to ₹86.4 crore, with Ebitda margin improving by 28 basis points to 29 per cent. Net profit for the quarter came in at ₹159.6 crore, reflecting a 13 per cent Y-o-Y growth. That apart, the platform’s quarterly unique visitors stood at 193.2 million, up 6.6 per cent compared to the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.

Jupiter Wagons The company informed the bourses that its chief financial officer (CFO) and key managerial personnel (KMP), Sanjiv Keshri, tendered his resignation citing personal reasons. As per the exchange filing, the process to appoint a new CFO is currently underway. Indian Overseas Bank The bank has announced a 10 basis point reduction in its marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) across all loan tenures, effective July 15, 2025. As part of the revision, the overnight MCLR has been reduced from 8.25 per cent to 8.15 per cent, while the one-month MCLR has been brought down from 8.50 per cent to 8.40 per cent.