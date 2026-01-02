Home / Markets / News / F&O trade: Derivatives strategy on Larsen & Toubro for Jan monthly expiry

F&O trade: Derivatives strategy on Larsen & Toubro for Jan monthly expiry

Larsen & Toubro stock price has broken out on the daily chart to close at all-time high


Derivative strategy by HDFC Securities
Nandish Shah Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 02 2026 | 6:50 AM IST
Derivative Strategy by Nandish Shah of HDFC Securities

BULL SPREAD Strategy on Larsen & Toubro

  • Buy LT (27-Jan Expiry) 4,200 CALL at ₹45 and; simultaneously sell 4,300 CALL at ₹17
  • Lot Size 175
  • Cost of the strategy ₹28 (₹4,900 per strategy)
  • Maximum profit ₹12,600 If Larsen closes at or above 4300 on 27 Jan expiry.
  • Breakeven Point ₹4,228
  • Risk Reward Ratio 1:2.57
  • Approx margin required ₹25,000

Rationale:

  • Short covering is seen in the Larsen & Toubro Futures where we have seen fall in OI with price rising by 1 per cent.
  • Larsen & Toubro stock price has broken out on the daily chart to close at all-time high.
  • Amongst the Options, put writing is seen at 4100-4120 level, suggesting limited downside in the stock.
  • Momentum Indicators and Oscillators are showing strength in current uptrend.

(Disclaimer: This article is by Nandish Shah, senior technical/derivative analyst at HDFC Securities. Views expressed are his own.) 


Topics :Stock callsMarket technicalsHDFC SecuritiesNSELarsen & ToubroMarketsNifty F&Oderivatives trading

First Published: Jan 02 2026 | 6:34 AM IST

