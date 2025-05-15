Thursday, May 15, 2025 | 12:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Kalpataru Projects shares jump 5% on order wins worth ₹2,372 crore

Kalpataru Projects shares jump 5% on order wins worth ₹2,372 crore

Kalpataru Projects stock rose as much as 4.96 per cent during the day to ₹1,069 per share

Last Updated : May 15 2025 | 12:19 PM IST

Shares of Kalpataru Projects International rose nearly 5 per cent on Thursday after the company, along with its international subsidiaries, bagged two orders worth ₹2,372 crore. 
 
Kalpataru Projects stock rose as much as 4.96 per cent during the day to ₹1,069 per share. The stock pared gains to trade 3.3 per cent higher at ₹1,053 apiece, compared to a 0.09 per cent decline in Nifty50 as of 12:06 PM. 
 
Shares of the company extended gains to a fourth day while they have fallen 19 per cent this year, compared to a 3.6 per cent rise in the benchmark Nifty 50. Kalpataru Projects has a total market capitalisation of ₹17,982.3 crore.
 
   

Kalpataru Projects order wins

 
The engineering and construction company, along with its international subsidiaries landed new orders worth ₹2,372 crore. The firm bagged orders in the power transmission and distribution business in India and overseas markets, and the domestic buildings and factories business, according to an exchange filing. 

“We have started FY2026 maintaining positive momentum, with noteworthy order wins in our T&D and B&F business. The orders wins in the T&D business helps us to improve our market position in the fast-growing EPC markets of India, Nordics and the Middle East," Manish Mohnot, managing director and chief executive officer, said in the statement. "We remain highly optimistic on the growth prospects of the power transmission and civil business on the back of robust business visibility and established execution capabilities.” 
         

About Kalpataru Projects

 
Kalpataru Projects is a leading Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) company, specialising in Power Transmission & Distribution, Buildings & Factories, Water Supply & Irrigation, Railways, Oil & Gas Pipelines, Urban Mobility (including Flyovers & Metro Rail), Highways, and Airports. 
 
With ongoing projects in over 30 countries and a presence in 75 countries worldwide, KPIL has established a strong global footprint. 
 
In the third quarter earnings, Kalpataru Projects posted a marginal 0.58 per cent rise in consolidated net profit due to a higher increase in revenue for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. The construction company’s net profit was recorded at ₹141.96 crore for Q3FY25.
 
Revenue from operations rose 17.1 per cent to ₹5,732.48 crore for Q3FY25, compared with ₹4,895.82 crore in the corresponding period last year. Expenses increased at a slower pace, rising 3.4 per cent to ₹5,540.74 crore for Q3FY25, compared with ₹4,717.38 crore in the previous year. 
   

First Published: May 15 2025 | 12:19 PM IST

