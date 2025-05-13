Tuesday, May 13, 2025 | 04:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / India's retail inflation eases to 3.16% in April; lowest since July 2019

India's retail inflation eases to 3.16% in April; lowest since July 2019

CPI-based inflation has now stayed below the Reserve Bank of India's medium-term target of 4% for the third consecutive month

retail inflation

India's retail inflation remain below RBI's medium-term target of 4% for the third consecutive month

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 13 2025 | 4:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's retail inflation, measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), eased to 3.16 per cent in April, down from 3.34 per cent in March. This marks the lowest monthly inflation rate since July 2019, when it stood at 3.15 per cent. 
CPI-based inflation has now stayed below the Reserve Bank of India's medium-term target of 4 per cent for the third consecutive month.
 
Robust harvest despite intense heatwaves drove down food costs, which account for nearly half of the consumer price basket. 
India’s wholesale price index (WPI)-based inflation for April 2025 will be released on Wednesday, May 14.
 

RBI FY26 inflation forecast

At its bi-monthly policy meeting in April, the RBI projected CPI-based inflation for the current financial year (FY26) at 4 per cent, assuming a normal monsoon. Notably, inflation in the April–June quarter (Q1) is expected to dip as low as 3.6 per cent, revised sharply down from an earlier estimate of 4.5 per cent.
 
 
Retail inflation cooled to a seven-month low of 3.61 per cent in February 2025, slipping below the RBI’s medium-term target of 4 per cent for the first time since August 2024 and has steadily declined in the subsequent two months.

Also Read

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Stocks to watch today, May 13: Tata Motors, Airtel, GAIL, Cipla, Tata Steel

Food, Indian food

India's April inflation sees near six-year low on easing food prices: Poll

veg thali food plate chef restaurant

Cost of home-cooked thalis declines in April as food prices cool

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI may cut rates by up to 125 bps in FY26, says SBI Research report

India monsoon forecast 2025, IMD above-normal rainfall prediction, normal monsoon years India, back-to-back good monsoons, India rainfall Long Period Average, LPA rainfall classification IMD, June to September rainfall average, IMD monsoon report 202

'Above-normal' monsoon across India no guarantee for softer inflation

 
RBI's quarter-wise CPI inflation forecasts for FY26 are as follows:
 
FY26 Q1: 3.6 per cent
FY26 Q2: 3.9 per cent
FY26 Q3: 3.8 per cent
FY26 Q4: 4.4 per cent
 
A Reuters poll conducted in March also expects average inflation to hover around 4 per cent for the year.
 

RBI MPC repo rate cuts

The RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) unanimously voted to cut the repo rate by 25 basis points to 6 per cent and shifted its policy stance to ‘accommodative', signalling room for further rate reductions.
 
The next meeting of the RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee is scheduled for June 4–6.
 

More From This Section

US India Trade

India's retaliatory tariff plan may strain trade pact talks with US: GTRI

PremiumUS-China, US-China trade

US-China reciprocal tariff truce likely to narrow India's export edge

PremiumDelhi airport, Airport

Customs department confiscates Pakistani painting routed via London

Premiummedtech, medical technology, healthcare, medical

Medtech industry seeks FTA advisory board to counter non-tariff barriers

Premiumexports

Retail sets must be classified according to their essential characteristics

Topics : CPI Inflation retail inflation April retail inflation food prices Fuel prices BS Web Reports Consumer Price Index

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 13 2025 | 4:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCBSE Class 12 Results 2025Cipla Q4 Results TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDividend Stocks TodayHero MotoCorp Q4 Results 2025Q4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon