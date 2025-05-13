India's retail inflation eases to 3.16% in April; lowest since July 2019

India's retail inflation, measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), eased to 3.16 per cent in April, down from 3.34 per cent in March. This marks the lowest monthly inflation rate since July 2019, when it stood at 3.15 per cent.
CPI-based inflation has now stayed below the Reserve Bank of India's medium-term target of 4 per cent for the third consecutive month.
Robust harvest despite intense heatwaves drove down food costs, which account for nearly half of the consumer price basket.
India’s wholesale price index (WPI)-based inflation for April 2025 will be released on Wednesday, May 14.
RBI FY26 inflation forecast
At its bi-monthly policy meeting in April, the RBI projected CPI-based inflation for the current financial year (FY26) at 4 per cent, assuming a normal monsoon. Notably, inflation in the April–June quarter (Q1) is expected to dip as low as 3.6 per cent, revised sharply down from an earlier estimate of 4.5 per cent.
Retail inflation cooled to a seven-month low of 3.61 per cent in February 2025, slipping below the RBI’s medium-term target of 4 per cent for the first time since August 2024 and has steadily declined in the subsequent two months.
Also Read
RBI's quarter-wise CPI inflation forecasts for FY26 are as follows:
FY26 Q1: 3.6 per cent
FY26 Q2: 3.9 per cent
FY26 Q3: 3.8 per cent
FY26 Q4: 4.4 per cent
A Reuters poll conducted in March also expects average inflation to hover around 4 per cent for the year.
RBI MPC repo rate cuts
The RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) unanimously voted to cut the repo rate by 25 basis points to 6 per cent and shifted its policy stance to ‘accommodative', signalling room for further rate reductions.
The next meeting of the RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee is scheduled for June 4–6.