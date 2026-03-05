FIIs net sell over 49K Nifty futures in 3 days, OI jumps by 36%: F&O data

According to data, FIIs net sold shares worth ₹19,584.70 crore in the cash market, and index futures worth ₹10,100.74 crore in the F&O segment in the last three trading sessions.

FIIs net sold over 49,000 contracts of Nifty futures, as the benchmark crashed over 1,000 points in the last 3 days. | Image Credit: Bloomberg