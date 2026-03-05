Thursday, March 05, 2026 | 08:59 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / News / BSE gets Sebi nod to launch derivatives for Sensex Next 30 index

BSE gets Sebi nod to launch derivatives for Sensex Next 30 index

The BSE Sensex Next 30 index tracks the next largest and most liquid companies in the BSE 100 that are in the derivative segment and are not constituents of the BSE Sensex 30 index

BSE to launch derivatives for Sensex Next 30 index

BSE to launch F&O contracts for Sensex Next 30 index

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 05 2026 | 8:58 AM IST
Listen to This Article

BSE shares will be in focus today after the exchange received approval from capital market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to launch derivative contracts for the BSE Sensex Next 30 index. 
 
The BSE Sensex Next 30 index tracks the next largest and most liquid companies in the BSE 100 that are in the derivative segment and are not constituents of the BSE Sensex 30 index.
 
In a regulatory filing on Wednesday after market hours, BSE said it will offer cash settled monthly index futures and monthly index options. The expiry date for the contracts will be the last Thursday of the expiry period.
 
 
However, BSE didn't inform about the launch date of F&O contracts for the Sensex Next 30 index.
 
At present, BSE offers both weekly and monthly derivative contracts for the benchmark Sensex. Besides, it offers derivative contracts for Sensex 50 and BANKEX with monthly expiries.  Last year, the exchange moved the expiry date for all derivative contracts from Tuesday to Thursday.

In the third quarter (Q3FY26), BSE's consolidated profit jumped nearly threefold to Rs 602 crore as equity derivatives activity hit an all-time high. A total of 7,720 million contracts traded during the quarter, generating Rs 784 crore in revenue for the exchange.
 
BSE is India's oldest stock exchange and is listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). BSE shares closed marginally lower at ₹2,626.90 in the previous trade.
 
BSE shares have surged more than 81 per cent over the past year and delivered a staggering return of over 250 per cent in two years and 1,600 per cent in three years.

First Published: Mar 05 2026 | 8:42 AM IST

