FIIs net sold over 68,000 Nifty futures in July series; what to expect now?

In part, it has been observed that short positions by FIIs tend to act as a layer of cushion for the market on the downside. In case of any positive news flow, FIIs are kind-of forced to cover their short bets, which in turn trigger a sharp up move.Meanwhile among other market participants, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) and retail investors hold around 2 long bets in index futures for every short trade. Proprietary traders hold a rather neutral bias, with near about an equal amount of bets on the long and short-side of trade.Dhupesh Dhameja, Derivatives Research Analyst at SAMCO Securities in a note highlights that the derivatives (F&O) data paints a distinctly bearish picture, with a possibility of further downside in the near-term.Call writers have been aggressive, particularly at the 25,500 strike, which now holds the highest open interest of 1.26 crore contracts, establishing a strong overhead supply zone. In contrast, Put writers appear hesitant at current levels, suggesting a lack of confidence in any near-term upside. The 25,000 strike has seen notable put open interest accumulation of 89.89 lakh contracts, emerging as an immediate support level, wrote the analyst in a note.