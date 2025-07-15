Home / Markets / News / JM Financial bets big on cables & wires; KEI Ind, Polycab among top picks

JM Financial bets big on cables & wires; KEI Ind, Polycab among top picks

Rising trend of energy consumption coupled with ongoing urbanisation and robust expansion of data centres and electric vehicles (EVs), the future growth trajectory of the C&W sector looks promising

cables, internet
India's C&W industry was valued at ₹90,000 crore in FY25, despite the disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.
Harshita Dudeja New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2025 | 8:23 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Cables & Wires stocks: JM Financial is betting big on cables and wires (C&W) stocks. With heightened focus on infrastructure development and increasing investments in power transmission and distribution (T&D), the C&W sector is set to witness a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12 per cent over the financial year (FY) 2025-28E, as per the brokerage firm. JM Financial has initiated coverage on two major C&W stocks, Polycab India and KEI Industries, with a double-digit upside estimated and a 'Buy' rating.
 
India's C&W industry was valued at ₹90,000 crore in FY25, despite the disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. Rising utilisation levels have prompted leading players to undertake aggressive capacity expansions, especially in the cables industry, as per the domestic brokerage firm. Besides, the China+1 sentiment has added to the overall bullish sentiment in the sector. "We expect exports to be a key growth driver for Indian C&W players. Over the last 5 years, India’s C&W exports have registered a 16 per cent CAGR, and India’s share in global C&W exports has inched up," the brokerage firm said. 
 
However, as the industry takes on an expansion mode, new players are likely to enter the market. 

New entrants a threat?

Despite the wires segment being largely unorganised, JM Financial believes that the entry of new players will have a minimal impact on established names. Given the strong growth outlook for the sector, there have been reports of industry giants like UltraTech and Adani (tentatively) exploring a prospective entry in the sector. 
 
A similar trend played out in the paint industry, where legacy brands felt the squeeze on their bottom lines when new players entered the market. However, the brokerage firm is not expecting a comparable outcome in the wires segment. "We expect new entrants to have a greater impact on smaller, unorganised industry players, as compared to industry leaders," JM Financial said.
 
"Unlike in paints, entry of new entrants is unlikely to disrupt given the lower capex and a fragmented industry set up. The Indian C&W industry comprises 400+ players, ranging from SMEs to large enterprises, and we believe that the impact upon full ramp-up will be largely on smaller players, relatively insulating the large organised pack," the brokerage firm added.
 
Meanwhile, a rising trend of energy consumption coupled with the ongoing urbanisation and robust expansion of data centres and electric vehicles (EVs), the future growth trajectory of the C&W sector looks promising. Plus, higher export opportunities are likely to act as a major growth driver for the industry. India's overall share in C&W exports has surged to 1.3 per cent from 0.9 per cent over the last 5-year period. That apart, the US' share in India's total C&W exports has increased from 9 per cent in the current year (CY) 2019 to 19.7 per cent in CY24.   ALSO READ: How to build a smart portfolio? Dhiraj Relli of HDFC Securities suggests

KEI Industries among top picks

JM Financials has initiated a 'buy' rating on Polycab and KEI Industries.
 
Notably, this coincides with a decline in both companies' stock performance so far this calendar year. Shares of Polycab India have fallen 7.6 per cent, while KEI Industries has recorded a steeper drop of 18.5 per cent per cent, during the period. However, the brokerage firm believes that the worst might be over for the companies with a strong distribution strategy in place and diversified revenue channels.  JM Financials has initiated coverage on KEI Industries with a 'Buy' rating alongside a target price (TP) of ₹4,500, implying an upside of 24.6 per cent from the current market price (CMP) of ₹3,612. KEI is the second largest C&W player in the market (after Polycab) and is likely to post a revenue CAGR of 19 per cent through FY25-28E. 
For Polycab India, the brokerage firm is seeing an upside of 17.8 per cent from the CMP ₹6,706, citing an expected improvement in the company's fast-moving electrical goods (FMEG) segment.
JM Financials has also re-initiated its coverage on RR Kabel with a 'Buy' rating. The brokerage firm has set the TP at ₹1,640 on the stock, implying an upside of 23.1 per cent from the CMP of ₹1,332.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Smartworks Coworking Spaces IPO allotment today; check status, latest GMP

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty flat; Asian markets rise; HDFC Life, ICICI Lombard Q1 results eyed

Top stocks to buy today, July 15: NTPC Green, Hindustan Unilever and more

Stocks to Watch today, July 15: HCL Tech, Rallis India, Tata Tech, LIC

How to build a smart portfolio? Dhiraj Relli of HDFC Securities suggests

Topics :Industry ReportJM FinancialMarketsThe Smart InvestorCablesKEI IndustriesRR KabelPolycab India

First Published: Jul 15 2025 | 8:07 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story