Finolex Cables, TD Power among 3 technical stock ideas by Geojit

Stocks to buy: Anand James of Geojit Investments flags the formation of a 'Morning Star' pattern on TD Power stock chart near this support, strengthening the possibility of a near-term reversal.

Stocks to buy today: Anand James of Geojit recommends TD Power, Finolex Cables, Cholamandalam Investment.