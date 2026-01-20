Home / Markets / News / Fintech major PhonePe secures Sebi approval for IPO, to pursue OFS route

Fintech major PhonePe secures Sebi approval for IPO, to pursue OFS route

The listing will target a pure offer-for-sale (OFS) route, a source said

phonepe
PhonePe gets Sebi nod for IPO, plans pure OFS listing as revenues jump 40% in FY25 and cash flows turn positive.
Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 20 2026 | 8:26 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Fintech major PhonePe received the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi’s) nod for a public listing after the Bengaluru-based company confidentially filed for an initial public offering (IPO) last year, sources said. 
 
The listing will target a pure offer-for-sale (OFS) route, a source said. 
Investors in the Walmart-promoted company include Tiger Global, Microsoft, General Atlantic, Ribbit Capital, TVS Capital, Tencent, and Qatar Investment Authority, according to Tracxn data.
 
The IPO comes at a time when multiple fintech peers have listed on the bourses. These include Paytm, MobiKwik, Infibeam Avenues, and Pine Labs. 
 
The company is a leader on India’s real-time payments system Unified Payments Interface (UPI). It processes around 45 per cent of all the UPI transactions monthly. 
 
The closest rival on UPI is Google Pay with a 35 per cent market share. 
 
The company recorded ₹7,115 crore in revenue in 2024-25 (FY25), a 40 per cent growth from the previous year. 
 
This was accompanied by the company turning free cash flow positive, with cash flow from operations amounting to ₹ 1,202 crore.  
 
PhonePe continued to improve its bottom line, with adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation or Ebitda (excluding ESOP costs) more than doubling to ₹1,477 crore (from ₹652 crore in the prior year), and adjusted PAT (excluding ESOP costs) more than tripling to ₹630 crore (from ₹197 crore in the previous year).
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

More gains for Hindustan Zinc dependent on volume, LME price trajectory

Premium

LTIMindtree shares slide 7% as near-term margin pressures worry investors

Greenland stand-off triggers sharp sell-off across Indian equity markets

Restaurant Brands Asia falls on reports of Everstone Capital's likely exit

Nifty sinks below 25,300, Sensex lowest in 3 months: Why are markets down?

Topics :SEBIFintech firmsPhonePeIPOs

First Published: Jan 20 2026 | 8:26 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story