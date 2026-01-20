Fintech major PhonePe secures Sebi approval for IPO, to pursue OFS route

Fintech major PhonePe received the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi’s) nod for a public listing after the Bengaluru-based company confidentially filed for an initial public offering (IPO) last year, sources said.

The listing will target a pure offer-for-sale (OFS) route, a source said.

Investors in the Walmart-promoted company include Tiger Global, Microsoft, General Atlantic, Ribbit Capital, TVS Capital, Tencent, and Qatar Investment Authority, according to Tracxn data.

The IPO comes at a time when multiple fintech peers have listed on the bourses. These include Paytm, MobiKwik, Infibeam Avenues, and Pine Labs.

The company is a leader on India’s real-time payments system Unified Payments Interface (UPI). It processes around 45 per cent of all the UPI transactions monthly.