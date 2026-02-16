KFin Technologies shares jump 6% on posting healthy Q3FY26 results

KFin Technologies shares jumped 5.5 per cent in trade on BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹1,022 per share. At 11:14 AM, Kfin Technologies’ share price was trading 5.17 per cent higher at ₹1,018.15 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.19 per cent at 82,781.42.

The buying on the counter came after the company released its Q3FY26 results after market hours on Friday.

In the December quarter (Q3FY26), Kfin Technologies consolidated net profit stood at ₹91.993 per share, compared to ₹90.178 crore a year ago, up 2 per cent. Its revenue from operations stood at ₹370.87 crore, as compared to ₹290 crore a year ago.

READ LATEST STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE The company’s Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) stood at ₹151.62 crore, compared to ₹130.55 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y). Ebitda margin stood at 40.9 per cent, as compared to 45 per cent. Check KFin Technologies detailed result here KFin Technologies Q3 business key highlights: Mutual fund services: Overall average assets under management (AAUM) grew by 17.9 per cent, maintaining 32.5 per cent market share. The company secured new RTA (Registrar and Transfer Agent) deals from Nuvama Wealth and Monarch Networth. International expansion: The international client base grew to 428, with assets under management (AUM) surging over 325 per cent to $40.9 billion. Key wins include a major pension platform deal in the Philippines and new business in Malaysia and Bahrain.

Corporate and issuer solutions: Added 413 new corporate clients, maintaining a 51.4 per cent market share in NSE 500 companies. Notable new mandates include PhonePe, Zepto, and Chambal Fertilisers. Alternative Investment Funds (AIF): AUM grew by 30.9 per cent to ₹1.8 trillion, with a 39 per cent market share. The company won 25 new funds, including mandates from ASK Investment Managers and Anand Rathi. Pension Services (NPS): The subscriber base jumped 34.1 per cent to 2 million, significantly outperforming the industry's 12.7 per cent growth. Market share rose to 11.2 per cent.