Home / Markets / News / Flexicap funds emerge as most preferred equity MF for investors in 2025

Flexicap funds emerge as most preferred equity MF for investors in 2025

Flexicap funds top equity MF inflows in 2025, emerging as investors' preferred choice amid volatile markets and becoming the largest equity category by assets

mutual fund
premium
Data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India shows that flexicap funds attracted net inflows of ₹70,960 crore so far (as of November), the highest among all equity fund categories.
Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 26 2025 | 10:50 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Flexicap funds emerged as the most preferred equity mutual fund (MF) category in 2025, topping the inflow charts and moving ahead of sectoral and thematic funds to become the largest equity segment by assets. 
Data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India shows that flexicap funds attracted net inflows of ₹70,960 crore so far (as of November), the highest among all equity fund categories. This is ahead of small-cap funds (₹48,497 crore) and mid-cap funds (₹45,763 crore). Large and mid-cap funds attracted ₹38,083 crore, while sectoral and thematic funds saw net inflows of ₹37,199 crore during the period.  The inflow reflects investors’ preference for categories that offer flexibility amid volatile and uneven market conditions. The steady inflows have also helped flexicap funds scale up rapidly in terms of assets. The category’s assets under management have grown from ₹4.38 trillion at the start of the year to ₹5.45 trillion by November-end. With this, flexicap funds have overtaken sectoral and thematic schemes to become the largest equity fund category. 
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Equities decline amid relatively muted sentiment, lack of fresh triggers

RVNL, IRFC, IRCTC: Railway stocks rally up to 12% in trade; here's why

DP World eyes deeper integration of India business via multimodal offerings

KNR Constructions share price settles off day's high; Co to exit four SPVs

Topics :flexi-cap fundsEquity Mutual FundsMutual FundsMarket Lens

First Published: Dec 26 2025 | 10:46 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story