FMCG stocks rally: Colgate, GCPL, Dabur surge on GST rate rejig reports

Consumer goods to see GST cuts

According to news reports, the GST is likely to be reduced on several consumer goods. Rates may be cut from 12 per cent to 5 per cent on items such as tooth powder, feeding bottles, tableware, kitchenware, umbrellas, utensils, sewing machines, bicycles, bamboo furniture, combs, as well as on hand carts and rickshaws.

Similarly, products like talcum powder, face powder, hair oil, shampoo, toothpaste, dental floss, soap, and toothbrushes may see a reduction from 18 per cent to 5 per cent, as per a CNBC report.

The government earlier this month proposed GST 2.0 reforms recently which aim to rationalise the current multi-slab structure into a simpler framework, with two main rates of 5 per cent and 18 per cent, and a higher 40 per cent slab for luxury and sin goods. The GoM last week accepted the centre’s proposal.