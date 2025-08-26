Tuesday, August 26, 2025 | 01:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / HUL, Britannia, Nestle gain up to 3%. Is this good time to buy FMCG stocks?

HUL, Britannia, Nestle gain up to 3%. Is this good time to buy FMCG stocks?

FMCG stocks in demand as government plans big GST rate reforms, marking the second major fiscal stimulus in FY26 after personal income tax cuts with an aim to boost consumption.

FMCG

FMCG

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2025 | 1:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

FMCG share price movement today

 
Shares of fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies were in focus and rallied up to 3 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Tuesday’s intra-day trade in an otherwise weak market. The Indian government has said that big GST rate reforms are on the way, marking the second major fiscal stimulus in FY26 after personal income tax cuts, which in turn is likely to boost consumption.
 
Britannia Industries, Hindustan Unilever (HUL) and Nestle India rallied in the range of 2 per cent to 3 per cent. ITC, Marico, Godrej Consumer Products, Tata Consumer Products, Dabur India and Colgate Palmolive were trading higher by up to 1 per cent.
 
 
At 12:39 PM; Nifty FMCG index, the sole gainer among sectoral indices, was up 0.91 per cent, as compared to 0.72 per cent decline in the Nifty 50. Since August 18, in the past seven trading days, FMCG has outperformed the market by soaring 3 per cent after the government proposed GST 2.0 reforms. The Nifty 50 index was up less than 1 per cent during the same period.  ALSO READ: US tariffs, FII selling among reasons why Sensex, Nifty are falling today 

Brokerages view on FMCG sector/GST 2.0 reforms

 
The government has proposed GST 2.0 reforms recently which aims to rationalize the current multi-slab structure into a simpler framework, with two main rates of 5 per cent and 18 per cent, and a higher 40 per cent slab for luxury and sin goods. The aim is to make products more affordable domestically and is likely to boost consumption especially amidst the approaching festive season.
 
Cut in GST rate will lead to reduced product price in the hands of end consumers resulting in improvement in the sales volume in the quarters ahead, analysts at ICICI Securities said. Key beneficiaries are Tata Consumer Products, Dabur India, Nestle India and Hatsun Agro, the brokerage firm said.

Also Read

Vodafone

Vodafone Idea shares tank 9% as government rules out AGR support

Reliance Industries, RIL

CLSA, Jefferies, JP Morgan analyse RIL FY25 annual report ahead of AGM

vikram solar share listing

Vikram Solar shares list at 2% premium; should you book profit or hold?

Royal enfield, motorcycle, interceptor, continenta

Eicher Motors hits all-time high in weak market; what's driving 2W stock?

Pharma

Sun, Lupin, Dr Reddy's drop up to 4%; why are pharma stocks falling today?

 
According to Motilal Oswal Financial Services, the GST Council is expected to meet on 3rd-4th September 2025 to finalize the new rate structure. If finalized, the new rates can be notified in a few days. This GST Council meet is likely to have been preponed to ensure that the industry does not lose the crucial festive season sales (beginning in September 2025). Once this proposal is passed by the GST Council, the rate change can be notified in a few days and the implementation date can be announced.
 
However, analysts at Ambit Capital see a negligible direct impact on consumer staples, as most of them fall within the 5 per cent/18 per cent slab, and a few large categories are present in the 12 per cent tax slab, which may be eliminated. Any change from 18 per cent to 5 per cent would be a positive, though. Amongst larger categories, juices, carbonated drinks and packaged foods could see a slab change - positive for Dabur and Nestle. Prima facie, sentimentally positive as other categories which might see tax decrease would lead to slightly higher in-hand income, but we await the fine print, the brokerage firm said.
 
The timing of GST reforms is apt and this potential policy stimulus along with personal income tax relief ($15bn), front-loading of rate cuts (100 bps CYTD), softer inflation (boosting purchasing power) and improved credit availability on regulatory easing should help buoy household consumption over the next 2-3 quarters, said Tanvee Gupta Jain, Chief India Economist at UBS Securities.
 
Looking ahead, analysts at Axis Securities maintain a constructive outlook for the FMCG sector. With rural inflation easing, higher MSPs, healthy monsoon projections, and increased government spending, the brokerage firm expects rural consumption to remain a key growth lever. Moreover, the upcoming quarters - particularly H2FY26 - are expected to bring about a more broad-based volume recovery, fueled by seasonal tailwinds, improved consumer sentiment, and monetary policy support.
 

More From This Section

trading

Sona BLW shares rise on securing PLI nod for three EV traction motors

markets, Sensex, nifty

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 550 pts, Nifty tests 24,800 on tariff woes; HUL, Maruti gain 2%

sebi

MCA, Sebi to streamline procedures for unclaimed shares and dividends

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Aurobindo, SBI Life, Eternal among top rollovers; 8 stocks to exit F&O

stock market trading

VVIP Infratech rises 3% as board approves raising ₹100 crore via QIP

Topics : The Smart Investor Nifty FMCG GST2.0 Hindustan Unilever Britannia Industries Nestle India ITC Ltd stock market trading Market trends

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 26 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStock Market HolidayWhy are Share Crash Today Motilal Oswal Stock PickGem Aromatics IPO ListingTrump Fires Fed Governor Lisa CookGarena Free Fire Max code TodayStock To Buy TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon