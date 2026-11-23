Traditional and bank-backed brokerage firms continue to dominate India’s margin trading facility (MTF) market, commanding a significantly larger share than new-age discount brokers.

Bank-backed players like ICICI Securities and Kotak Securities account for 17 per cent and 15 per cent of the MTF market, respectively.

HDFC Securities holds a 9 per cent share, bringing the combined share of these three pla­yers to 41 per cent as of Oct­ober. In comparison, Zerodha and Groww command shares of 6 and 3 per cent, respectively, according to a Jefferies report. Even traditional firms such as Motilal Oswal and Axis Direct have a combined MTF share of 10 per cent, according to the report.

The growing traction in MTF comes as investors increasingly use leverage to build cash equity positions, with brokers funding a part of the purchase value in return for interest income. Interest rates can vary across brokers from 6 per cent per annum to as much as 20 per cent.

After derivatives fuelled the growth of a new generation of discount brokers, MTF is emerging as another potential revenue driver for the broking industry, where the majority share has returned to traditional players. NSE’s MTF book has risen to ~1.47 trillion as of Thursday. It stood at a record of 1.51 trillion as of September end this year, rapidly growing compared to ~99,446 crore by end-September 2025.