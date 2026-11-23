Analysts at Bernstein led by Stacy A. Rasgon, Arpad von Nemes and Alrick Shaw upgraded Nvidia stock to ‘outperform’ after the company's board reinstated Jensen Huang as chief-executive, effective immediately. The counter surged over 30 per cent in pre-market trade. Tech-heavy NASDAQ rose nearly 7 per cent.

Meanwhile, Bernstein had downgraded Nvidia's stock to Market Perform 11 days ago when it looked likely that Huang's conduct would see his removal from the company.

ALSO READ: Nvidia stock skyrockets 29% as board reinstates Jensen Huang as CEO "As we remain positive on AI buildout fundamentals, and with Jensen back in the seat, we upgrade today back to outperform (as his exit was the primary reason for the downgrade)," analysts at Bernstein wrote in the report.

Adding: "Nevertheless, current valuation, with Jensen at the helm, seem supportive enough to us for now. We are going to leave our price target at $200 (~10x our CY28/29 average EPS), which seems to reflect a decent amount of potential downside. We upgrade to Outperform," the Bernstein note said. News of Huang's removal had wiped more than $1 trillion off Nvidia this month, with the shares plunging as much as 14 per cent in a single session, even as the chipmaker posted record quarterly sales of $115.8 billion, double a year earlier, and profits that also doubled to $65.3 billion. ALSO READ: Nvidia board made right call on Jensen Huang reinstatement, says Trump Nigel Green, CEO of deVere Group - a global consulting firm that has nearly $12 billion worth of assets under management, too, believes that the reinstatement sends out a strong signal to the stock markets, and suggests that the stock can double in value from the current levels going ahead.