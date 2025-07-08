Tuesday, July 08, 2025 | 03:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Asston Pharmaceuticals IPO opens on July 9: Check price band, lot size, GMP

Asston Pharmaceuticals IPO opens on July 9: Check price band, lot size, GMP

Shares of Asston Pharmaceuticals are expected to be listed on the BSE SME platform tentatively on Wednesday, July 11, 2025.

ipo market listing share market

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Asston Pharmaceuticals IPO: Asston Pharmaceuticals, a Navi Mumbai-based pharmaceutical company, is set to launch its maiden public issue on Wednesday, July 9, 2025. The SME offering worth ₹27.56 crore comprises a fresh issuance of 2.24 million equity shares. There is no offer for sale (OFS) component. The company has reserved not more than 50 per cent of the issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 35 per cent for retail investors and 15 per cent for non-institutional investors (NIIs).  

Here are the key details of Asston Pharmaceuticals IPO:

Asston Pharmaceuticals IPO price band, lot size

The company has set the price band for Asston Pharmaceuticals' IPO in the range of ₹115-123 per equity share. The minimum lot size for an application is 1,000 shares. A retail investor would require a minimum investment amount of ₹2,46,000 to bid for two lots or 2,000 shares at the upper price band. The minimum investment required for high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) is ₹3,69,000 for three lots.
 

Asston Pharmaceuticals IPO key dates

The three-day subscription window will tentatively close on Friday, July 11, 2025. The basis of allotment will be finalised on or before Monday, July 14, 2025, according to the red herring prospectus (RHP). Shares of Asston Pharmaceuticals are expected to be listed on the BSE SME platform tentatively on Wednesday, July 11, 2025. 

Asston Pharmaceuticals IPO registrar, lead manager

Maashitla Securities is the registrar of the issue. Sobhagya Capital Options is the sole book-running lead manager. 

Asston Pharmaceuticals IPO objective

According to the RHP, the company proposes to utilise the net issue proceeds for acquiring machinery in the manufacturing unit, working capital requirements of the company, and repayment or prepayment of certain of the outstanding borrowings availed by the company. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes. 

About Asston Pharmaceuticals  

Incorporated in 2019, Asston Pharmaceuticals is engaged in the manufacturing and export of both pharmaceutical formulations and nutraceutical products in domestic and various African and Asian markets. Currently, the company is involved in the business of manufacturing and marketing tablets, capsules, oral liquids, external preparations (Ointment, Cream, Gel, and Lotion), and oral powder (Sachet, Dry Syrup), etc. The company also manufactures various pharmaceutical products for different marketers on loan license or contract manufacturing basis. 

Asston Pharmaceuticals financial snapshot

In the financial year 2024-25 (FY25), the company reported revenue from operations of ₹25.6 crore, up 61 per cent from ₹15.84 crore in the previous financial year. Its profit after tax (PAT) stood at ₹4.32 crore compared to ₹1.36 crore in the FY24.

More From This Section

stock prices, Nifty Smallcap, stock market, initial public offering, IPO

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty waver; Mkt breadth favour bears; SMIDs slip; BSE, Nuvama in focus

Sensex, Nifty, market indices, FPI selling, US bond yields, Donald Trump, earnings season, trade policy, Reliance, HDFC Bank, monsoon, equity markets

PC Jeweller shares drop 10% after NSE, BSE place stock under surveillance

Divi's Laboratories, Divis

Divis Labs bucks weak pharma shares trend; hits new high on strong Q1 hopes

Bandhan mutual fund

NFO Alert! Bandhan MF launches Multi-Factor Fund; check key details here

Phoenix Mills

Phoenix Mills climbs 2% in trade after releasing Q1FY26 update; Details

Topics : IPOs SME IPOs BSE SME Markets IPO market

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 08 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksBharat Bandh Tomorrow Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025OnePlus Nore 5 Series To LaunchHappy Square IPO AllotmentCryogenic OGS IPO AllotmentTCS Q1 PreviewUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon