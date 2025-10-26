Home / Markets / News / Mcap of 7 top valued firms jumps by ₹1.55 trn; Reliance, TCS shine

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 26 2025 | 11:26 AM IST
The combined market valuation of seven of the top-10 most valued firms jumped by Rs 1,55,710.74 crore in the holiday-shortened last week, with Reliance Industries and Tata Consultancy Services emerging as the biggest gainers, amid a positive trend in domestic equities.

Last week, the BSE benchmark climbed 259.69 points or 0.30 per cent. On Thursday, the 30-share BSE Sensex hit its 52-week high of 85,290.06.

From the top-10 pack, Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), State Bank of India, Bajaj Finance, Infosys, and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) were the gainers, while HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Hindustan Unilever saw their valuations erode.

Reliance Industries added Rs 46,687.03 crore, taking its market valuation to Rs 19,64,170.74 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of TCS jumped by Rs 36,126.6 crore to Rs 11,08,021.21 crore.

The valuation of Infosys surged by Rs 34,938.51 crore to Rs 6,33,712.38 crore, and that of State Bank of India climbed by Rs 13,892.07 crore to Rs 8,34,817.05 crore.

The mcap of Bajaj Finance edged higher by Rs 11,947.17 crore to Rs 6,77,846.36 crore, while that of Bharti Airtel rose by Rs 9,779.11 crore to Rs 11,57,014.19 crore.

LIC added Rs 2,340.25 crore, taking its market valuation to Rs 5,62,513.67 crore.

However, the mcap of ICICI Bank eroded by Rs 43,744.59 crore to Rs 9,82,746.76 crore.

The valuation of Hindustan Unilever dived by Rs 20,523.68 crore to Rs 5,91,486.10 crore, and that of HDFC Bank declined by Rs 11,983.68 crore to Rs 15,28,227.10 crore.

Reliance Industries remained the most valued domestic firm, followed by HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, TCS, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finance, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever Ltd and LIC.

First Published: Oct 26 2025 | 11:26 AM IST

