FTSE Russell keeps India on watch list post latest govt bond index review

(Reuters) - India, Switzerland and South Korea will remain on watch lists for possible country reclassification and inclusion in key government bond indexes, FTSE Russell said on Thursday.

India and Switzerland have been on watch since 2021 for possible inclusion in the FTSE Emerging Markets Government Bond Index (EMGBI) and World Government Bond Index (WGBI) respectively, while South Korea was added to the WGBI watch list in September 2022, FTSE Russell said.

On equities, Vietnam will remain on watch for possible reclassification as Secondary Emerging market from its current Frontier Market status, FTSE Russell said.

(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Chris Reese)