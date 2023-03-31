Stocks to watch: RIL, Tata Power, Hero MotoCorp, Shakti Pumps, BDL, RVNL

Stocks to watch today: Despite strong global cues, the SGX Nifty suggested a muted start on Friday at 17,254 levels, as of 7:35 am.



Globally, the US markets rose overnight as banking crisis fears evaded, with renewed buying in technology stocks. Dow Jones, NASDAQ Composite, and the S&P 500 indices rose up to 0.7 per cent.



Asia-Pacific markets, too, cheered in tandem as Nikkei 225, Topix, Kospi, the S&P 200, and Hang Seng indices climbed up to 2 per cent.



Meanwhile, back home,here are few stocks likely to see action in Friday's trade:



Reliance Industries: The lenders and shareholders of the conglomerate to demerge the firm's financial services. This, therefore, is expected to create a big player in NBFC space with net worth of Rs 25,851 crore. The shares of Reliance Strategic Investments will be named Jio Financial Services post demerger.

JSW Energy: The company's wholly-owned subsidiary - JSW Neo Energy acquired renewable energy assets of 1,753 MW from Mytrah Energy (India) worth over Rs 10,000 crore. Since inception, this is the largest acquisition made by the company.

Tata Power: The company re-appointed Praveer Sinha as the company's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director. His re-appointment to this position is for a period of four years from May 1, 2023, to April 30, 2027.

HPCL: The company inked pact with BPCL's Mumbai refinery as part of synergy through purchase and sale of hydrogen. This partnership between two oil marketing companies will enable mutual aid during emergenices in areas of hydrogen exchange and uninterrupted availability.

Shakti Pumps: Ratings agency India Ratings and Research assigned 'IND A' ratings to the water pumps company, with a stable outlook. Stable revenue profile, strong distribution network, established market position, were some of the rating drivers.



Hero MotoCorp: The two-wheeler company named Niranjan Gupta as its Chief Executive Officer. Gupta, currently chief financial officer at Hero MotoCorp, played a key role in forming partnerships with Harley Davidson and Zero Motorcycles.



Bharti Airtel: The telecom operator's subsidiary Nxtra Data signed agreement to acquire 5.4 per cent additional stake in Avaada MHAmravati for captive power consumption under electricity laws.



Bharat Dynamics: The defence firm bagged Rs 8,161 crore worth of order from the Ministry of Defence for production and supply of Akash Weapon System to the Indian Army.



Rail Vikas Nigam: The company received Letter of Award (LoA) from Ministry of Railways to manufacture cum maintain Vande Bharat Trainsets, including an upgrade of the government's manufacturing units and trainset depots.



Mahindra Logistics: The company entered into a business transfer agreement with MLL Express Services (MESPL), a wholly-owned subsidiary for sale or transfer of express network business on a slump exchange basis to MESPL from April 1, 2023.