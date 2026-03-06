Garden Reach shares jump 6% on signing MoU with Kalyani Strategic Systems

The company's stock rose as much as 5.77 per cent during the day to ₹2,548 per share, a day after it rose as much as 8.8 per cent. The stock pared gains to trade 5.1 per cent higher at ₹2,533 apiece, compared to a 0.40 per cent decline in Nifty 50 as of 10:25 AM.

Shares of the company rose for the second straight session and currently trade at 3.8 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has risen 3.5 per cent this year, compared to a 5.6 per cent decline in the benchmark Nifty 50. Garden Reach has a total market capitalisation of ₹29,025.19 crore.

What's driving the GRSE stock?

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Kalyani Strategic Systems Ltd. to jointly develop and promote indigenous solutions for advanced naval systems, unmanned platforms and other strategic maritime capabilities for domestic and global markets.

The partnership aims to collaborate on a wide range of maritime and defence systems, including ship propulsion and mechanical systems for naval and commercial vessels, integrated platform management systems, steering and stabiliser assemblies and deck equipment, the company said.

It will also focus on developing unmanned platforms such as Unmanned Surface Vessels (USVs) and Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUVs), the company said in an exchange filing. Both firms will jointly identify and pursue opportunities in India and other mutually agreed international markets.