Accretion Pharmaceuticals IPO Day 1: Check subscription, GMP, key dates

Accretion Pharmaceuticals IPO subscription status Day 1: The portion booked for retail investors was subscribed 43 per cent as of 11:15 AM

Accretion Pharmaceuticals IPO will close on Friday, May 16
SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 14 2025 | 12:00 PM IST
Accretion Pharmaceuticals IPO subscription status Day 1: The initial public offering (IPO) of Accretion Pharmaceuticals opened for subscription today, May 14, 2025. The SME public issue is receiving a decent response from investors as the issue was subscribed to around 25 per cent within an hour after opening, according to data from the National Stock Exchange. The portion booked for retail investors was subscribed 43 per cent, and the non-institutional investors' (NIIs) quota was subscribed just 9 per cent, as of 11:15 AM. However, there were no bids from qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), so far.
 
The company has reserved 50 per cent of the issue for QIBs, 35 per cent for retail investors and 15 per cent for NIIs.
 
Accretion Pharmaceuticals IPO GMP
Post-opening, the unlisted shares of Accretion Pharmaceuticals were trading at ₹119 in the grey market, commanding a premium of ₹18 or 17.8 per cent, according to sources tracking unofficial markets.   Accretion Pharmaceuticals IPO details
The three-day subscription window for the initial public offering will close on Friday, May 16, 2025. The basis of allotment of shares is likely to be finalised on Monday, May 19, 2025. Shares of Accretion Pharmaceuticals will be listed on the NSE SME platform tentatively on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. 
 
The company aims to raise ₹29.75 crore through a fresh issue of 2.94 million equity shares. There is no offer for sale (OFS) component.
 
The company has set the price band in the range of ₹96 to ₹101 per equity share. Retail investors would require a minimum investment amount of ₹1,22,200 to buy one lot comprising 1,200 shares. High net-worth individuals would need a minimum of ₹2,42,400 to bid for two lots. 

Bigshare Services is the registrar of the issue. GYR Capital Advisors is the sole book-running lead manager for the issue. 
 
According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company plans to use ₹5.42 crore from net fresh issue proceeds for setting up a manufacturing unit in Gautam Budh Nagar in Uttar Pradesh and ₹9.51 crore to acquire machinery for the proposed manufacturing facility. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.
 
About Accretion Pharmaceuticals
Established in 2012, Accretion Pharmaceuticals is a manufacturer and marketer of tablets, capsules, oral liquid, external preparations (ointment, cream, gel, lotion, medicated shampoo, mouthwash, dusting powder), and oral powder (sachet and dry syrup( etc. In addition,  the company manufactures various pharmaceutical products for different marketers on a loan license or contract manufacturing basis. Its business is mainly carried out on a principal-to-principal basis with different marketers. 
First Published: May 14 2025 | 11:38 AM IST

