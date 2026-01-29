GE Vernova shares jump 9% after Q3 earnings beat across metrics

Shares of GE Vernova T&D India Ltd. rallied nearly 9 per cent as the company reported a "beat on all fronts" in the third quarter of the current financial year (Q3-FY26).

Shares of the company rose for the fifth straight session and currently trade at 5.3 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has fallen 3.5 per cent this year, compared to a 3.6 per cent decline in the benchmark Nifty 50. GE Vernova has a total market capitalisation of ₹77,223.63 crore.

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Sandeep Zanzaria said the strong performance reflects India’s rapid energy transition led by record renewable capacity additions. "We remain committed to our disciplined approach of pursuing margin-accretive orders that deliver sustainable value, positioning us to capitalise on India's long-term energy transition while maintaining operational excellence."

The brokerage remains constructive on the company’s long-term earnings trajectory, driven by expectations of at least one additional domestic HVDC project over the next 18 months and strong traction in large orders from its parent, following an upward revision in guidance for the grid electrification segment.

Nomura said the company delivered a beat on all fronts and raised its Ebitda margin guidance for FY26 to the higher end of the 20s, citing a buoyant demand outlook. The brokerage maintained a 'Buy' rating with a target of ₹4,000 and raised its FY28 earnings per share (EPS) estimate by 9 per cent, factoring in a faster ramp-up in high-voltage direct current (HVDC) project execution and slower-than-expected dilution in pricing power.

Anique Stock Broking said the order pipeline remains equally strong over the near- to medium-term. With the nine-month FY26 Ebitda margin at 27 per cent, management has revised its full-year FY26 margin guidance upward to over 25 per cent. Citing the robust business momentum and outlook, the brokerage raised its EPS estimates for FY26, FY27 and FY28 by 13 per cent, 7 per cent and 8 per cent, respectively. It maintained a 'Buy' rating on the stock and revised the target price to ₹3,590 from ₹3,596.

==========

(Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by the analysts in this article are their own and not those of the website or its management. Business Standard advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.)