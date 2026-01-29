Stocks to Watch today: L&T, SBI Life, ACC, Cochin Shipyard, RVNL, M&M Fin

Stocks to Watch Today, Thursday, January 29, 2026: Indian benchmark equities are set to open lower on Thursday, taking cues from global markets amid tensions between the US and Iran.

The early indicator of Nifty50 performance -- GIFT NIFTY -- was down 61 points at 25,362 as of 7:45 AM.

Most Asian stock markets traded lower amid reports that the US is considering a strike on Iran as talks of limiting the latter's nuclear program failed to advance. South Korea's Kospi was down 0.5 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei was lower by 0.3 per cent.

Overnight, the S&P 500 index pared off gains after touching the record 7,002 mark as megacap tech earnings came in mixed. Further, the Federal Reserve voted to leave rates unchanged in the range of 3.5-3.75 per cent, while the Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the US hadn't intervened to support the yen.

Star Health and Allied Insurance: The insurer reported a 40 per cent decline in The insurer reported a 40 per cent decline in net profit at ₹128 crore for the third quarter ended December 2025. During the quarter, gross written premium improved to ₹4,624 crore as against ₹3,796 crore in the same quarter a year ago. Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services: The non-bank lender reported a 10 per cent drop in consolidated net profit for the The non-bank lender reported a 10 per cent drop in consolidated net profit for the December quarter to ₹826 crore . Adjusted for the one-time provision on labour code and the release of the provisions in the year-ago period, the profit after tax nearly doubled to ₹907 crore.

ACC: The cement maker's consolidated profit for Q3FY26 fell 62.97 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹404.21 crore, amid a high base effect from Q3FY25 and an increase in costs. ACC reported revenue of ₹6,482.98 crore for Q3FY26, up 8.56 per cent Y-o-Y. SBI Cards and Payment Services: The company reported a 45 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit to ₹557 crore in Q3FY26. Its total revenue from operations increased by 11 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹5,127 crore from ₹4,619 crore in Q3FY25. Cochin Shipyard: The company's Q3 FY26 consolidated revenue rose 17.7 per cent to ₹1,350 crore, but Ebitda fell 21.4 per cent, margins contracted, and net profit declined 18.3 per cent Y-o-Y.

Other stocks in focus RIL, ONGC: The state-owned explorer Oil and Natural Gas Corporation and Reliance Industries signed an agreement to share resources for deepwater offshore operations on India's East Coast. This would mainly be across the Krishna Godavari (KG) basin and the Andaman offshore. TVS Supply Chain: The company's wholly owned subsidiary, FIT 3PL Warehousing, approved the acquisition of a 100 per cent stake in Swamy & Sons 3PL for an enterprise value of ₹88 crore. Biocon: The pharma major said it has received Voluntary Action Indicated status from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its API facility in Andhra Pradesh, following an inspection conducted in November 2025.