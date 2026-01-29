GE Vernova T&D India standalone net profit rises 103.81% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 58.40% to Rs 1700.64 crore

Net profit of GE Vernova T&D India rose 103.81% to Rs 290.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 142.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 58.40% to Rs 1700.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1073.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1700.641073.6526.7316.74470.57201.60459.01189.89290.80142.68

