Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GE Vernova T&D India standalone net profit rises 103.81% in the December 2025 quarter

GE Vernova T&D India standalone net profit rises 103.81% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 29 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

Sales rise 58.40% to Rs 1700.64 crore

Net profit of GE Vernova T&D India rose 103.81% to Rs 290.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 142.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 58.40% to Rs 1700.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1073.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1700.641073.65 58 OPM %26.7316.74 -PBDT470.57201.60 133 PBT459.01189.89 142 NP290.80142.68 104

First Published: Jan 29 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

