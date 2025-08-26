Home / Markets / News / Gem Aromatics IPO listing: Stock makes flat debut; quick overview

Gem Aromatics IPO listing: Stock makes flat debut; quick overview

Gem Aromatics IPO listing: On the BSE, Gem Aromatics' share price was listed flat at ₹325 per share, while on NSE, the stock opened at ₹333.1 per share

Aug 26 2025 | 10:29 AM IST
Gem Aromatics, a specialty ingredients company, made a listless debut on the bourses on August 26, 2025, following the successful completion of its initial public offering (IPO). Gem Aromatics shares debuted at ₹333.1 per share on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), reflecting a premium of ₹8 or 2.5 per cent above the issue price of ₹325 per share.
 
On the BSE, Gem Aromatics' share price was listed flat at ₹325 per share. The IPO listing was lower than grey market expectations, where shares of the company had been trading at ₹358, reflecting a premium of ₹33 or 10.15 per cent over the issue price.  However, buying was seen on the counter post listing, as the stock touched the day's high at ₹346.9 per cent on BSE, up 6.7 per cent. On NSE, the stock gained 7 per cent, reaching the intra-day high at ₹348 per share.   ALSO READ | Vikram Solar IPO shares list at 2% premium on bourses

Gem Aromatics IPO Overview

The public offering of Gem Aromatics opened for bidding on Tuesday, August 19, and closed on Thursday, August 21. Gem Aromatics IPO received a strong response from the investors, getting subscribed by only 30.27 times
 
According to data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the issue reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was booked 55.28 times, the non-institutional investors (NIIs) portion was subscribed 45.06 times, and the retail investors portion was booked 10.31 times. 
 
The IPO is a mix of fresh issue of equity shares worth up to ₹175 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 8.5 million shares valued at ₹276.25 crore. The proceeds from the fresh issue will be used by Gem Aromatics for debt repayment and general corporate purposes.  ALSO READ | Patel Retail shares list at 20% premium on BSE, 18% on NSE

About Gem Aromatics

Gem Aromatics is a manufacturer of specialty ingredients, including essential oils, aroma chemicals, and value-added derivatives, with over two decades of experience. Its client portfolio includes names like Colgate-Palmolive, Dabur, Patanjali, SH Kelkar, Rossari Biotech, and Symrise, among others. The company operates three advanced manufacturing facilities in Uttar Pradesh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Gujarat.

Aug 26 2025 | 10:10 AM IST

