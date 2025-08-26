Gem Aromatics IPO listing: Stock makes flat debut; quick overview

Gem Aromatics, a specialty ingredients company, made a listless debut on the bourses on August 26, 2025, following the successful completion of its initial public offering (IPO). Gem Aromatics shares debuted at ₹333.1 per share on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), reflecting a premium of ₹8 or 2.5 per cent above the issue price of ₹325 per share.

However, buying was seen on the counter post listing, as the stock touched the day's high at ₹346.9 per cent on BSE, up 6.7 per cent. On NSE, the stock gained 7 per cent, reaching the intra-day high at ₹348 per share. ALSO READ | Vikram Solar IPO shares list at 2% premium on bourses On the BSE, Gem Aromatics' share price was listed flat at ₹325 per share. The IPO listing was lower than grey market expectations, where shares of the company had been trading at ₹358, reflecting a premium of ₹33 or 10.15 per cent over the issue price.However, buying was seen on the counter post listing, as the stock touched the day's high at ₹346.9 per cent on BSE, up 6.7 per cent. On NSE, the stock gained 7 per cent, reaching the intra-day high at ₹348 per share.

Gem Aromatics IPO Overview The public offering of Gem Aromatics opened for bidding on Tuesday, August 19, and closed on Thursday, August 21. Gem Aromatics IPO received a strong response from the investors, getting subscribed by only 30.27 times According to data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the issue reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was booked 55.28 times, the non-institutional investors (NIIs) portion was subscribed 45.06 times, and the retail investors portion was booked 10.31 times. ALSO READ | Patel Retail shares list at 20% premium on BSE, 18% on NSE The IPO is a mix of fresh issue of equity shares worth up to ₹175 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 8.5 million shares valued at ₹276.25 crore. The proceeds from the fresh issue will be used by Gem Aromatics for debt repayment and general corporate purposes.