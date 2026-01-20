GIFT City proposes tighter norms to regulate algorithmic trading

The financial services regulator for India's Gujarat International Finance Tech (GIFT) City has proposed a slew of measures to manage algorithmic trading on local bourses, a consultation paper on its website showed on Tuesday.

Algorithmic trading, where investors use automated strategies via computer programmes, has become popular in recent years on rising interest from retail investors due to the process' faster execution and lower costs.

International Financial Services Centres Authority proposed that a market participant undertaking algorithmic trading may only be able to do so with the prior permission of an exchange.

Its other proposals included asking exchanges to audit the algorithms of any existing or prospective participant.