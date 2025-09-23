Home / Markets / News / Gift health insurance, start SIP: Balance festive spends with investing

Gift health insurance, start SIP: Balance festive spends with investing

While jewellery purchases can continue as per family tradition, investors should consider channeling a significant portion of this into smarter options such as Sovereign Gold Bonds or Gold ETFs

markets
Atul Shinghal Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2025 | 8:04 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
As the festival season approaches, Indian households are filled with excitement, anticipation, and a long list of to-do tasks. For many middle-aged families, however, this festive energy is accompanied by financial anxiety.
 
At this stage in life, responsibilities such as children’s education, EMIs for a home loan, health-related expenses, and retirement savings already take up a significant portion of income.
 
The challenge, therefore, is to enjoy the festive cheer wholeheartedly while maintaining financial discipline and long-term investment momentum. However, the key is not to curb celebration, but to balance it. With a few mindful strategies, families can participate in the rituals, light up their homes, and spread joy without compromising future security.

Create a dedicated festive budget

The first and foremost step is to make a clear festive budget. Allocate funds under various heads. This helps you gain clarity and prevents emotional overspending. Importantly, do not resort to credit card rollovers, personal loans, or BNPL (Buy Now, Pay Later) schemes for meeting temporary expenses. The interest outflows from such borrowings often negate the short-term joy of spending. When you set a boundary in advance, you create financial room to celebrate guilt-free.
 

Integrate traditional gold buying with smart choices

Festivals are synonymous with gold purchases, especially Dhanteras. While jewellery purchases can continue as per family tradition, investors should consider channeling a significant portion of this into smarter options such as Sovereign Gold Bonds or Gold ETFs. These products provide the same exposure to gold, but with added advantages: SGBs yield 2.5 per cent annual interest, while ETFs offer high liquidity and price transparency. This way, you respect cultural practices while adding efficiency to your investment portfolio. 

Divide the festive bonus thoughtfully

For many salaried families, the bonus or incentive received around this time feels like a windfall. The risk is that it gets fully consumed in the joy of festivities. A balanced approach is to split the bonus. For instance, allocate 60 per cent towards festival expenses and gifts, while directing the remaining 40 per cent into investments such as mutual fund SIP top-ups, fixed deposits for near-term needs, or loan prepayments. This method ensures that your wealth goals progress alongside your festive indulgence.

Make financial gifting a tradition

Instead of limiting yourself to sweets, clothes, or gadgets, consider adding financial gifts that grow over time. Think of contributing to your child’s Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana account, starting an SIP in equities for your spouse, or gifting a health insurance cover to parents. Such gestures combine sentiment with prudence, and their long-term benefits create value that far outlasts material gifts. 

Keep SIPs non-negotiable

The golden rule during festive months is simple: never disturb your Systematic Investment Plans. SIPs are to your financial life what traditions are to festivals, sacred and continuous. Missing even a few contributions breaks the compounding chain, and the long term opportunity cost can be significant. Commit to running SIPs as usual, irrespective of the festive cash outflow. This is one habit that protects your investments from becoming seasonal casualties.
 

Practice responsible consumerism

Sales and festive discounts can trigger unplanned shopping. A cautious method is to create a wish list in advance and stick to it. Household discussions before making big-ticket purchases, like new cars, electronics, or luxury items, bring family alignment and ensure needs are prioritized over impulsive wants. Involving children in these conversations also instills financial literacy, teaching them that festivals are about joy and togetherness, not unchecked consumption. 
(Atul Shinghal, is Founder and CEO of Scripbox. Views are his own.)
   

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty indicates negative start amid mixed global cues

Stocks to Watch today, Sept 23: Adani Power, KEC Int, JBM Auto, Vedanta

Stocks to buy today, Sep 23: Analyst bets on ICICI Bank, Eternal; check why

Easy money via F&O is over; discount brokerages to be hit: Systematix MD

Premium

Arnya Real Estate Fund, Supreme Universal to launch ₹1K cr equity platform

Topics :stock market investingGold investmentInvestment tipsETFsGold ETFsMarkets

First Published: Sep 23 2025 | 8:04 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story