Monday, June 09, 2025 | 06:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Glenmark set to launch blood cancer treatment drug Brukinsa in India

Glenmark set to launch blood cancer treatment drug Brukinsa in India

Glenmark will introduce Brukinsa, a BTK inhibitor developed by BeOne Medicines, in India after DCGI approval to treat five B-cell blood cancers with proven safety and efficacy

Glenmark, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

BRUKINSA, a treatment developed by global oncology company BeOne Medicines (earlier called BeiGene). It is develeloped as an orally availiable cancer drug. | Image: X

Manikant Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2025 | 6:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd, a global pharmaceutical company, is set to introduce zanubrutinib in India under the brand name Brukinsa, following approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI).
 
Brukinsa, developed by global oncology company BeOne Medicines (formerly BeiGene), is an orally available Bruton’s tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor designed to treat multiple types of B-cell blood cancers. It is the first and only BTK inhibitor approved in India for five types of B-cell malignancies.
 
Approved in over 70 countries 
Brukinsa has already been approved in more than 70 countries, with clinical efficacy demonstrated through trials such as ALPINE, ASPEN and SEQUOIA. Its entry into the Indian market addresses a critical need for new and effective blood cancer treatments.
 
 
The drug offers a unique pharmacological profile with high response rates and durable disease control across multiple B-cell malignancies. It allows a flexible dosing schedule—once or twice daily—tailored to patient needs.

Also Read

PremiumGlenn Saldanha, Chairman and Managing Director, Glenmark

Glenmark's research arm will be self-funded soon, says Glenn Saldanha

pharma medicine drugs

Nifty Pharma tanks 3% on Trump's tariff threat; Zydus, Lupin down upto 10%

glenmark

Glenmark Pharma's US arm launches drug to treat blood clotting issues

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

India's central bank to discontinue daily variable rate repo auctions

PremiumThe battle between Indian tractor major Tractors and Farm Equipment (TAFE) and the US based AGCO Corporation over Massey Fergusontrademark has taken a fresh turn with TAFE writing a letter to shareholders of AGCO, raising concerns about the company m

Tractor war: TAFE, AGCO likely to seal an out-of-court settlement soon

 
In the ALPINE trial for relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukaemia (CLL), Brukinsa showed a lower incidence of serious cardiac side effects compared to ibrutinib, a widely used targeted therapy. Fewer patients discontinued Brukinsa due to heart-related complications.
 
 
Glenmark reinforces oncology commitment 
"We look forward to bringing Brukinsa to India in the coming months as part of our ongoing partnership with BeiGene (now BeOne Medicines)," said Alok Malik, President and Business Head – India Formulations, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals.
 
“This launch marks a significant milestone in our innovative oncology portfolio, offering patients in India access to a globally trusted therapy with proven efficacy and safety. It underscores Glenmark’s ongoing commitment to providing effective and advanced treatments for patients with haematological malignancies," he added.
 
Global partnership expands to India
Adam Roach, Senior Vice President and Head of the Japan and Asia Pacific region at BeiGene, commented: “The introduction of Brukinsa in India marks an important step in our ongoing mission to expand patient access to innovative oncology treatments across the Asia Pacific region.”
 
“We are proud to support Glenmark in bringing this therapy to patients in India, furthering our shared commitment to improve healthcare outcomes globally,” he said.

More From This Section

Power Finance Corporation (Photo: BankTrack)

PFC withdraws zero-coupon bonds issuance due to weak investor demand

HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank reduces MCLR by 10 bps across all loan tenures from 7 June

Wipro

Wipro opens Riyadh HQ, partners with PMU to boost Saudi tech talent

EaseMyTrip

EaseMyTrip launches investment arm to back growth-ready, profitable firms

Shares of tyre companies rallied for a second consecutive day on Tuesday, with most of the big players registering cumulative gains of up to 6 per cent over the past two days.

Continental to infuse Rs 100 cr in India to boost passenger vehicle biz

Topics : Glenmark Life Sciences Glenmark Pharmaceuticals cancer drugs cancer treatment

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 09 2025 | 5:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayAngel One Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayDelhi weather TodayDividend TodayGanga Bath Fittings IPO Allotment Garena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon