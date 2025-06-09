Glenmark set to launch blood cancer treatment drug Brukinsa in India

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd, a global pharmaceutical company, is set to introduce zanubrutinib in India under the brand name Brukinsa, following approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI).
Brukinsa, developed by global oncology company BeOne Medicines (formerly BeiGene), is an orally available Bruton’s tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor designed to treat multiple types of B-cell blood cancers. It is the first and only BTK inhibitor approved in India for five types of B-cell malignancies.
Approved in over 70 countries
Brukinsa has already been approved in more than 70 countries, with clinical efficacy demonstrated through trials such as ALPINE, ASPEN and SEQUOIA. Its entry into the Indian market addresses a critical need for new and effective blood cancer treatments.
The drug offers a unique pharmacological profile with high response rates and durable disease control across multiple B-cell malignancies. It allows a flexible dosing schedule—once or twice daily—tailored to patient needs.
Also Read
In the ALPINE trial for relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukaemia (CLL), Brukinsa showed a lower incidence of serious cardiac side effects compared to ibrutinib, a widely used targeted therapy. Fewer patients discontinued Brukinsa due to heart-related complications.
Glenmark reinforces oncology commitment
"We look forward to bringing Brukinsa to India in the coming months as part of our ongoing partnership with BeiGene (now BeOne Medicines)," said Alok Malik, President and Business Head – India Formulations, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals.
“This launch marks a significant milestone in our innovative oncology portfolio, offering patients in India access to a globally trusted therapy with proven efficacy and safety. It underscores Glenmark’s ongoing commitment to providing effective and advanced treatments for patients with haematological malignancies," he added.
Global partnership expands to India
Adam Roach, Senior Vice President and Head of the Japan and Asia Pacific region at BeiGene, commented: “The introduction of Brukinsa in India marks an important step in our ongoing mission to expand patient access to innovative oncology treatments across the Asia Pacific region.”
“We are proud to support Glenmark in bringing this therapy to patients in India, furthering our shared commitment to improve healthcare outcomes globally,” he said.