Home / Markets / News / Glenmark Pharma stock gains 3% on launch novel COPD treatment; details here

Glenmark Pharma stock gains 3% on launch novel COPD treatment; details here

Glenmark Pharm has launched the world's first nebulised, fixed-dose triple therapy for treatment of the Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals share price
SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 25 2025 | 11:40 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Research-led global pharmaceutical company Glenmark Pharmaceuticals saw a surge in demand for its shares on Tuesday as the company announced the launch of the world’s first nebulised, fixed-dose triple therapy for the treatment of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD). The company's share price rose 2.77 per cent to ₹1,893.60 per share during intraday deals on Tuesday.
 
Investor demand continues to remain upbeat for pharmaceutical stocks. At 11:22 AM, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals stock was quoting at ₹1,875.60, higher by 1.80 percent from the previous close of ₹1,842.40 on the NSE. Meanwhile, the benchmark NSE Nifty50 was trading at 25,949.90, down 9.60 points or 0.04 per cent.
 
So far during the day, a combined total of 0.51 million equity shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, valued at ₹95.46 crore, changed hands on the NSE and BSE.
 
The company’s shares have a 52-week range of ₹2,284.80–₹1,275.50 on the NSE. As of November 25, the pharmaceutical company's market capitalisation stood at ₹52,932.41 crore on the NSE.  CATCH STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals launches world’s first nebulised triple therapy for COPD

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has announced the launch of Nebzmart® GFB Smartules® and Glenmark Airz® FB Smartules®, the world’s first nebulised, fixed-dose triple therapy for the treatment of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD).
 
"Both products combine three proven medicines – Glycopyrronium, Formoterol, and Budesonide – to reduce airway obstruction, inflammation, and improve lung function and symptom control. As a single, easy-to-use nebulised therapy, it minimises the burden of multiple medications. This marks a breakthrough as a new standard of care for COPD patients, especially those who struggle with using Metered Dose Inhalers (MDI) or Dry Powder Inhalers (DPI)," the company said in a release.
 
Commenting on the launch, Alok Malik, president & business Head, India Formulations, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, said, “At Glenmark, innovation is about reimagining and redefining how therapies reach patients. With Nebzmart® GFB Smartules® and Glenmark Airz® FB Smartules®, the world’s first nebulised triple therapy for COPD, we are transforming respiratory care. This milestone reinforces Glenmark’s position as a front-runner in respiratory innovation and our commitment to making advanced, affordable, and accessible solutions for patients.”
 
In a clinical study conducted in India, this nebulised triple therapy demonstrated rapid improvement in lung function and better control of breathlessness (dyspnea) among patients. The treatment was well-tolerated and demonstrated a good safety profile, offering patients a simpler and more effective way to manage COPD.
 
Monika Tandon, global head of clinical development, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, said, “This launch represents a significant advancement in the management of COPD and demonstrates our focus on strengthening global respiratory leadership. Nebuliser medications are easy to use in patients with COPD. The strong efficacy and safety demonstrated in the clinical study further support this novel treatment approach in COPD.”
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex flat, Nifty below 26,000; VIX up 5%; Realty shares rise, IT drags

Apollo Micro Systems shares rise 3% on bagging orders worth ₹27.36 crore

Reliance Industries hits 16-month high, rallies 8% in 1 month; here's why

Pavna Industries shares jump 10% after signing MoU with Uttar Pradesh Govt

Here's why ACME Solar Holdings share price rose 3% in trade on Nov 25

Topics :Glenmark PharmaceuticalsBuzzing stocksPharma stocksshare marketStock movemnet

First Published: Nov 25 2025 | 11:38 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story