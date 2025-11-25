Glenmark Pharma stock gains 3% on launch novel COPD treatment; details here

Research-led global pharmaceutical company Glenmark Pharmaceuticals saw a surge in demand for its shares on Tuesday as the company announced the launch of the world’s first nebulised, fixed-dose triple therapy for the treatment of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD). The company's share price rose 2.77 per cent to ₹1,893.60 per share during intraday deals on Tuesday.

Investor demand continues to remain upbeat for pharmaceutical stocks. At 11:22 AM, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals stock was quoting at ₹1,875.60, higher by 1.80 percent from the previous close of ₹1,842.40 on the NSE. Meanwhile, the benchmark NSE Nifty50 was trading at 25,949.90, down 9.60 points or 0.04 per cent.

So far during the day, a combined total of 0.51 million equity shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, valued at ₹95.46 crore, changed hands on the NSE and BSE. CATCH STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY The company’s shares have a 52-week range of ₹2,284.80–₹1,275.50 on the NSE. As of November 25, the pharmaceutical company's market capitalisation stood at ₹52,932.41 crore on the NSE. Glenmark Pharmaceuticals launches world’s first nebulised triple therapy for COPD Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has announced the launch of Nebzmart® GFB Smartules® and Glenmark Airz® FB Smartules®, the world’s first nebulised, fixed-dose triple therapy for the treatment of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD).

"Both products combine three proven medicines – Glycopyrronium, Formoterol, and Budesonide – to reduce airway obstruction, inflammation, and improve lung function and symptom control. As a single, easy-to-use nebulised therapy, it minimises the burden of multiple medications. This marks a breakthrough as a new standard of care for COPD patients, especially those who struggle with using Metered Dose Inhalers (MDI) or Dry Powder Inhalers (DPI)," the company said in a release. Commenting on the launch, Alok Malik, president & business Head, India Formulations, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, said, “At Glenmark, innovation is about reimagining and redefining how therapies reach patients. With Nebzmart® GFB Smartules® and Glenmark Airz® FB Smartules®, the world’s first nebulised triple therapy for COPD, we are transforming respiratory care. This milestone reinforces Glenmark’s position as a front-runner in respiratory innovation and our commitment to making advanced, affordable, and accessible solutions for patients.”