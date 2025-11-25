Home / Markets / News / Pavna Industries shares jump 10% after signing MoU with Uttar Pradesh Govt

Pavna Industries shares jump 10% after signing MoU with Uttar Pradesh Govt

Pavna Industries shares rose 10 per cent after it signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Government of Uttar Pradesh

Pavna Industries share price
SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 25 2025 | 11:08 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Shares of Pavna Industries Ltd. rose nearly 10 per cent on Tuesday after the company signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Uttar Pradesh (GoUP). 
 
The auto component maker's stock rose as much as 9.5 per cent during the day to ₹33.7 per share, the biggest intraday rise since October 27 this year. The Pavna Industries stock pared gains to trade 2.37 per cent higher at ₹31.52 apiece, compared to a 0.15 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 10:40 AM. 
 
Shares of the company snapped a three-day decline and currently trade at 1.4 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has fallen 36 per cent this year, compared to a 9.8 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Pavna Industries has a total market capitalisation of ₹439.8 crore.   FOLLOW LATEST STOCK MARKET UPDATES LIVE

Pavna Industries signs new MoU

Pavna Industries has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Uttar Pradesh on November 24, 2025, according to an exchange filing. 
 
Under the agreement, the company plans to invest ₹250 crore over the next three to five years in a proposed project in the state and create around 500 jobs. Pavna Industries will hold no shareholding in the government entity involved, the company said. 
 
As part of the MoU, the Uttar Pradesh government will facilitate the establishment of the project by helping the company secure necessary permissions, registrations, approvals and clearances. It will also assist the firm in availing of the incentives offered under various state and central schemes, it said.   ALSO READ | Here's why ACME Solar Holdings share price rose 3% in trade 
Earlier this month, the company said it acquired an additional 4.33 acres of land near the upcoming Jewar Airport in Uttar Pradesh, further expanding its contiguous landholding in the area.
 
This latest purchase follows earlier acquisitions of 1.89 acres and 4.96 acres in August 2025, and 4.64 acres in July 2025, it said. The expanded land parcel supports the company’s long-term strategy to build capacity and strengthen its infrastructure, the company said.
 
Pavna Industries manufactures automotive components for passenger vehicles, two-wheelers, three-wheelers, commercial vehicles and off-road vehicles. Pavna Industries returned to profitability in Q2 FY26 with a consolidated net profit of ₹1.27 crores, reversing a loss of ₹2.10 crores in the previous quarter. 
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 121 pts, Nifty below 26k; Realty index up 1%, IT drag

Here's why ACME Solar Holdings share price rose 3% in trade on Nov 25

Defence stocks HAL, BEML, MIDHANI sink below 200-DMAs; chart check here

GEE hits 10% upper circuit on signing development agreement for Thane land

Ceigall India rises 3% on winning this deal from REC Power Development

Topics :MarketsBuzzing stocksMarkets Sensex NiftyNifty50S&P BSE Sensex

First Published: Nov 25 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story