Shares of Pavna Industries Ltd. rose nearly 10 per cent on Tuesday after the company signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Uttar Pradesh (GoUP).

The auto component maker's stock rose as much as 9.5 per cent during the day to ₹33.7 per share, the biggest intraday rise since October 27 this year. The Pavna Industries stock pared gains to trade 2.37 per cent higher at ₹31.52 apiece, compared to a 0.15 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 10:40 AM.

FOLLOW LATEST STOCK MARKET UPDATES LIVE Shares of the company snapped a three-day decline and currently trade at 1.4 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has fallen 36 per cent this year, compared to a 9.8 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Pavna Industries has a total market capitalisation of ₹439.8 crore.

Pavna Industries signs new MoU Pavna Industries has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Uttar Pradesh on November 24, 2025, according to an exchange filing. Under the agreement, the company plans to invest ₹250 crore over the next three to five years in a proposed project in the state and create around 500 jobs. Pavna Industries will hold no shareholding in the government entity involved, the company said. ALSO READ | Here's why ACME Solar Holdings share price rose 3% in trade As part of the MoU, the Uttar Pradesh government will facilitate the establishment of the project by helping the company secure necessary permissions, registrations, approvals and clearances. It will also assist the firm in availing of the incentives offered under various state and central schemes, it said.