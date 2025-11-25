Here's why ACME Solar Holdings share price rose 3% in trade on Nov 25
ACME Solar has cumulatively signed PPAs for 800 MW of contracted capacity, which includes 2,320 MWh of BESS capacity in the current financial yearSI Reporter New Delhi
ACME Solar Share Price Today: Shares of power generation company ACME Solar Holdings were ruling higher on the bourses in an otherwise volatile market on Tuesday, November 25. The stock price advanced 2.89 per cent to log an intra-day high of ₹239.90 per share on the NSE.
The counter continues to see strong demand from investors. At 10:28 AM, ACME Solar stock
was quoting at ₹238.95, higher by 2.49 per cent from the previous close of ₹233.15 on the NSE. Meanwhile, the benchmark NSE Nifty50 was trading at 26,015.45, up 55.95 points or 0.22 per cent.
So far during the day, a combined total of 0.53 million equity shares of ACME Solar, valued at ₹12.47 crore, changed hands on the NSE and BSE.
The company’s shares have a 52-week range of ₹324.30–₹167.75 on the NSE. As of November 25, the company's market capitalisation stood at ₹14,525.14 crore on the NSE. FOLLOW LATEST STOCK MARKET UPDATES LIVE
Here’s why ACME Solar shares were ruling higher on Tuesday
The northward movement in the share price followed the company’s announcement that its wholly owned subsidiary, ACME Platinum Urja Pvt Ltd, has signed a 25-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with SECI Limited for its 200 MW solar project with a 100 MW/400 MWh energy storage system (ESS) at a tariff of ₹3.42 per unit.
The PPA, ACME Solar said, was signed on November 24, 2025, after the adoption of tariff by the Central Regulator and power procurement approval by the State Regulator. SECI had awarded the Letter of Award to ACME Solar for a cumulative capacity of 350 MW in July 2024, of which the company had already signed a PPA for 150 MW in October 2024, according to the exchange filing submitted by the company. ALSO READ | GEE share hits 10% upper circuit on signing development agreement for Thane land
“The current milestone brings the project’s full capacity under PPA. Under the project, ACME Solar is required to supply power with an annual Capacity Utilisation Factor (CUF) of 25 per cent–27 per cent during solar hours, and ensure minimum availability of 70 per cent on a monthly basis and 85 per cent on an annual basis during evening peak hours. The project is scheduled to be commissioned by June 2027. The project timeline will benefit from the final grant of connectivity already available for this project with ACME Solar,” ACME Solar said in an exchange filing.
Following this, ACME Solar has cumulatively signed PPAs for 800 MW of contracted capacity, which includes 2,320 MWh of BESS capacity in the current financial year. This brings ACME Solar’s overall PPA-signed capacity to 5,380 MW.
