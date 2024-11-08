Global gold ETF demand turns positive for first time this year, says WGC

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

The WGC, an industry body grouping global gold miners, said North American gold demand was boosted by uncertainty around the US presidential election

Gold, Gold Coin
Gold-backed ETFs attracted $4.3 billion of inflows in October to lift collective holdings to 3,244 tonnes | (Photo: Shutterstock)
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 08 2024 | 8:43 AM IST
Global physically-backed gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) saw inflows for the sixth straight month in October, with year-to-date flows turning positive for the first time this year, the World Gold Council (WGC) said on Thursday.

Demand was supported by North American and Asian flows, the WGC added.

As geopolitical tensions rise and market uncertainties persist, investors have flocked to gold ETFs, which act as vaults of wealth, holding gold on behalf of investors and driving substantial demand for the precious metal.

Gold-backed ETFs attracted $4.3 billion of inflows in October to lift collective holdings to 3,244 tonnes, the WGC said.

After three years of outflows, driven by high interest rates, the past six months have seen a marked reversal.

Continued inflows and record gold prices lifted global assets under management to a month-end record of $286 billion in October, the WGC said in a note.

The WGC, an industry body grouping global gold miners, said North American gold demand was boosted by uncertainty around the US presidential election.

The military escalation in the Middle East, along with reports of North Korean soldiers joining Russia in the Ukraine conflict, may also have driven increased demand for gold ETFs.

The WGC added that worldwide gold trading volumes edged higher, supported by over-the-counter (OTC) and ETF activities.

Bullion is poised to be one of 2024's top-performing assets, with prices up 33 per cent so far this year. The metal hit a record high of $2,790.15 per ounce on Oct. 31, fueled by the start of US interest rate cuts and geopolitical tensions. [GOL/]

First Published: Nov 08 2024 | 8:43 AM IST

