SML Isuzu zooms 44% in 6 days; what's fuelling the automobile stock?

Thus far in the month of July, the stock price of the commercial vehicle company has soared 28 per cent after the company reported strong sales numbers for the month of June 2025. Meanwhile, in the past six trading days, SML Isuzu’s market price has appreciated by 45 per cent. It has more-than-doubled or zoomed 163 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹1,030.90 touched on February 28, 2025.

For the first quarter of fiscal year 2025-26 (April to June), SML Isuzu reported a 12.5 per cent YoY jump in total vehicle sales of 4,926 units compared to 4,379 units in the corresponding period last year. Cargo vehicle sales during this three-month period surged 46.3 per cent to 1,282 units from 876 units, while passenger vehicle sales grew 4.0 per cent to 3,644 units from 3,503 units.

The company’s cargo vehicle sales grew 41.6 per cent YoY to 480 units in June 2025 from 339 units in the same month last year. However, passenger vehicle sales declined 2.1 per cent to 1,391 units from 1,421 units in June 2024.

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) to acquire majority stake in SML Isuzu

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on April 26, 2025, announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire 58.96 per cent stake in SML Isuzu at ₹650 per share, which is an outlay of ₹555 crore.

As part of the transaction, M&M would acquire the entire stake of 43.96 per cent held by Sumitomo Corporation, promoter of SML Isuzu, and separately also acquire 15 per cent stake held by Isuzu Motors Ltd, public shareholder of SML Isuzu, for an aggregate consideration of ₹555 crore.

In addition, M&M has made an open offer for acquisition of up to 26 per cent stake from eligible public shareholders of SML Isuzu in accordance with the SEBI Takeover Regulations.