Ujjivan Small Fin slips 7% on releasing Q1FY26 business update; Details

The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹9,266.44 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹51.8 per share and 52-week low was at ₹30.85 per share.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Q1 update

The bank's current account savings account (CASA) for the quarter stood at ₹9,378 crore as compared to ₹8,334 crore a year ago, up 12.5 per cent. However, CASA fell 2.5 per cent on a sequential basis.

Its CASA ratio for Q1 stood at 24.3 per cent as against 25.6 per cent a year ago and 25.6 per cent in Q4FY25.