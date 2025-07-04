Poonawalla Fincorp hits fresh 52-wk high on healthy Q1 biz show; details

Poonawalla Fincorp share price: Non-banking financial company (NBFC) Poonawalla Fincorp share price was in demand on Friday, July 4, 2025, with the stock rising up to 3.68 per cent to hit a fresh 52-week high of ₹483.35 per share.
Poonawalla Fincorp reported an 81.2 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) decline in net profit to ₹62.33 crore for the quarter ended March 2025 (Q4FY25), as against ₹331.70 crore in the same quarter of the previous year (Q4FY24).
However, the company’s revenue for the quarter rose 27.46 per cent to ₹1,166.27 crore in Q4FY25, from ₹915 crore in Q4FY24.
For the full financial year ended March 2025, the company posted a net loss of ₹98.34 crore, a sharp reversal from a net profit of ₹1,682.75 crore in FY24.
About Poonawalla Fincorp
Poonawalla Fincorp, formerly known as Magma Fincorp, is a non-banking financial company (NBFC) operating under the umbrella of the Cyrus Poonawalla Group. Recognised for its focus on trust, transparency, and operational excellence, the company is registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) as a systemically important, non-deposit-taking NBFC.
A key strength of Poonawalla Fincorp lies in its diversified portfolio of loan products, which includes personal loans, business loans, professional loans, loans against property, and financing for vehicles and equipment.
With a strong push toward digital transformation, the company is leveraging technology to simplify its offerings, enhance customer engagement, and ensure faster, more efficient loan disbursements.
As part of the Cyrus Poonawalla Group, which also owns the Serum Institute of India (SII), the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer, Poonawalla Fincorp benefits from the group's robust legacy and financial stability.
