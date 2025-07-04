Home / Markets / News / Poonawalla Fincorp hits fresh 52-wk high on healthy Q1 biz show; details

Poonawalla Fincorp hits fresh 52-wk high on healthy Q1 biz show; details

Poonawalla Fincorp share price hit a fresh high on the back of robust business update in the first quarter of financial year 2026 (Q1FY26).

NBFC
Poonawalla Fincorp, formerly known as Magma Fincorp, is a non-banking financial company (NBFC) operating under the umbrella of the Cyrus Poonawalla Group.
SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 1:45 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Poonawalla Fincorp share price: Non-banking financial company (NBFC) Poonawalla Fincorp share price was in demand on Friday, July 4, 2025, with the stock rising up to 3.68 per cent to hit a fresh 52-week high of ₹483.35 per share. 
 
At 1:10 PM, Poonawalla Fincorp share price was trading 2.65 per cent higher at ₹478.50 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.15 per cent lower at 83,115.80 levels.  Follow Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex slips 120 pts, Nifty tests 25,350

What fuelled the up move in Poonawalla Fincorp share price today?

 
Poonawalla Fincorp share price hit a fresh high on the back of robust business update in the first quarter of financial year 2026 (Q1FY26). 
 
The company’s Assets Under Management (AUM) zoomed 52.9 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) and 15.8 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) to approximately ₹41,250 crore in Q1FY26.
 
Moreover, the company claims that it continues to have ample liquidity of approximately ₹4,450 crore as on June 30, 2025.
 
“In line with our guidance, we have completed the launch of six new businesses and are seeing positive traction,” Poonawalla Fincorp highlighted, in a statement.  ALSO READ | Ujjivan Small Fin slips 7% on releasing Q1FY26 business update; Details 

Poonawalla Fincorp Q4 results

 
Poonawalla Fincorp reported an 81.2 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) decline in net profit to ₹62.33 crore for the quarter ended March 2025 (Q4FY25), as against ₹331.70 crore in the same quarter of the previous year (Q4FY24). 
 
However, the company’s revenue for the quarter rose 27.46 per cent to ₹1,166.27 crore in Q4FY25, from ₹915 crore in Q4FY24.
 
For the full financial year ended March 2025, the company posted a net loss of ₹98.34 crore, a sharp reversal from a net profit of ₹1,682.75 crore in FY24. 
 

About Poonawalla Fincorp 

 
Poonawalla Fincorp, formerly known as Magma Fincorp, is a non-banking financial company (NBFC) operating under the umbrella of the Cyrus Poonawalla Group. Recognised for its focus on trust, transparency, and operational excellence, the company is registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) as a systemically important, non-deposit-taking NBFC. 
 
It primarily focuses on providing tailored financial solutions to consumers and small to medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), aligning with its mission to support inclusive financial growth.  ALSO READ | Bandhan Bank shares slip 3% as deposits falter in Q1 update; details here 
A key strength of Poonawalla Fincorp lies in its diversified portfolio of loan products, which includes personal loans, business loans, professional loans, loans against property, and financing for vehicles and equipment. 
 
With a strong push toward digital transformation, the company is leveraging technology to simplify its offerings, enhance customer engagement, and ensure faster, more efficient loan disbursements. 
 
As part of the Cyrus Poonawalla Group, which also owns the Serum Institute of India (SII), the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer, Poonawalla Fincorp benefits from the group's robust legacy and financial stability.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex slips 120 pts, Nifty below 25,400; Metal index down 1%, BSE 6%

Early monsoon may dent power cos earnings in near-term, say analysts

Sensex, Nifty fall on profit booking; defence, capital market stocks shine

Who is Jane Street, the US trading firm under Sebi scanner in India

Silver price outlook: White metal may rise to $40 level; check key levels

Topics :Share Market TodayBuzzing stocksBSE SensexNifty50Indian equitiesNBFC sectorNBFC stocksShare priceshare marketIndian stock markets

First Published: Jul 04 2025 | 1:37 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story