Poonawalla Fincorp hits fresh 52-wk high on healthy Q1 biz show; details

Poonawalla Fincorp share price: Non-banking financial company (NBFC) Non-banking financial company (NBFC) Poonawalla Fincorp share price was in demand on Friday, July 4, 2025, with the stock rising up to 3.68 per cent to hit a fresh 52-week high of ₹483.35 per share.

What fuelled the up move in Poonawalla Fincorp share price today?

Poonawalla Fincorp share price hit a fresh high on the back of robust business update in the first quarter of financial year 2026 (Q1FY26).

The company’s Assets Under Management (AUM) zoomed 52.9 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) and 15.8 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) to approximately ₹41,250 crore in Q1FY26. Moreover, the company claims that it continues to have ample liquidity of approximately ₹4,450 crore as on June 30, 2025. ALSO READ | Ujjivan Small Fin slips 7% on releasing Q1FY26 business update; Details “In line with our guidance, we have completed the launch of six new businesses and are seeing positive traction,” Poonawalla Fincorp highlighted, in a statement. Poonawalla Fincorp Q4 results Poonawalla Fincorp reported an 81.2 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) decline in net profit to ₹62.33 crore for the quarter ended March 2025 (Q4FY25), as against ₹331.70 crore in the same quarter of the previous year (Q4FY24).

However, the company’s revenue for the quarter rose 27.46 per cent to ₹1,166.27 crore in Q4FY25, from ₹915 crore in Q4FY24. For the full financial year ended March 2025, the company posted a net loss of ₹98.34 crore, a sharp reversal from a net profit of ₹1,682.75 crore in FY24. About Poonawalla Fincorp Poonawalla Fincorp, formerly known as Magma Fincorp, is a non-banking financial company (NBFC) operating under the umbrella of the Cyrus Poonawalla Group. Recognised for its focus on trust, transparency, and operational excellence, the company is registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) as a systemically important, non-deposit-taking NBFC.