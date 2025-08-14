What are brokerages saying about this auto components maker post Q1 show?

Samvardhana Motherson Q1 results impact, analysis: Auto components major Samvardhana Motherson International (SAMIL) posted a weak June quarter (Q1FY26), with profitability hit by cost pressures, delayed client programmes, and start-up expenses at new plants. Yet, several brokerages remain optimistic on its medium-term prospects, citing strong execution capabilities, diversified presence, and resilient order book.

Samvardhana Motherson Q1 performance SAMIL’s consolidated net profit fell 48.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹512 crore against ₹994 crore in the year-ago period, dragged by softer margins and higher costs. Revenue rose 4.7 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹30,212 crore from ₹28,868 crore, aided by steady volumes across geographies. Ebitda dropped 11.4 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2,458 crore, with operating margins slipping to 8.1 per cent in Q1FY26, from 9.6 per cent last year. Brokerage views: Cautious short term, constructive long term Motilal Oswal noted that adjusted PAT of ₹620 crore missed its estimate by a wide margin due to multiple headwinds pressuring margins. Management indicated most cost escalations were temporary, expecting performance to revive from Q3 as Q2 tends to be seasonally weak in Europe. The brokerage cut FY26 and FY27 earnings estimates by 9 per cent and 2 per cent, respectively, but retained its ‘Buy’ rating with a revised target price of ₹114 (24x Jun’27E EPS).

Nuvama said revenue growth of 5 per cent Y-o-Y was in line with expectations, but Ebitda missed estimates by 5 per cent due to delayed European model launches, integration adjustments, and greenfield start-up costs. It cut FY26E/27E Ebitda by 4 per cent/5 per cent, but maintained a 'Buy' rating, citing strong management, robust order book, and rising content per vehicle. Its revised TP stands at ₹110 (earlier ₹117). JM Financial pointed to structural challenges in the EU, tariff-associated costs, and greenfield start-up expenses as key drags on margins, which at 8.1 per cent were 100 bps below its estimates. While global light vehicle demand remains subdued, SAMIL is outperforming through higher content per vehicle driven by premiumisation.

Meanwhile, JM expects near-term margin pressures to persist given weak demand in developed markets and ramp-up costs, and has trimmed FY26E/FY27E Ebitda margin forecasts by 20 bps/30 bps. Still, it maintained a 'Buy' rating with a March 2027 target of ₹110 (19x FY27E EPS), flagging recovery in global LV demand as a key monitorable. Jefferies reportedly maintained its 'Buy' stance with a reduced target of ₹110 (from ₹120), noting that margins should improve as European cost optimisation and plant ramp-ups take hold. The brokerage also highlighted SAMIL's ongoing diversification into non-auto segments, especially electronics.