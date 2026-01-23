Go Digit shares rise 3% post Q3 results; what should investors do?

Go Digit General Insurance shares rose 3.2 per cent in trade, logging an intra-day high at ₹334.4 per share on BSE. At 11:03 AM, Go Digit’s share price was trading 2.5 per cent higher at ₹332 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.09 per cent at 82,237.33.

The stock was in demand after the company reported its December quarter (Q3FY26) numbers.

Go Digit Q3 results highlights:

In Q3, Go Digit reported a net profit of ₹140 crore, as compared to ₹119 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y). Its gross direct premium stood at ₹ 2,557 crore, as compared to ₹2,115 crore in Q3 2025, recording a growth of 20.9 per cent.

The company's gross written premium stood at ₹ 2,909 crore, as compared to ₹2,677 crore in Q3FY25, recording a growth of 8.7 per cent. As of December 31, 2025, assets under management increased by ₹3,570 crore to ₹22,509 crore, compared to ₹ 18,939 crore as at December 31, 2024, having a growth of 18.8 per cent. Brokerage view on Go Digit Emkay Global Financial Services has maintained its 'Sell' rating on Go Digit with a target price of ₹290, characterising the Q3FY26 results as a mixed bag where a 7 per cent profit after tax (PAT) beat (₹1,400 crore) was overshadowed by a deteriorating Combined Ratio (CoR) of 110.7 per cent.

The report said that while profitability improved due to lower net retention and better opex management, the underwriting performance was hit by a sharp 380 basis points (bps) jump in the commission ratio. Growth also appeared optically weaker as gross written premium lagged industry trends due to the timing of reinsurance premium accounting for a large government health contract. Consequently, the brokerage has cut its FY26-28E gross written premium estimates by 2 per cent and raised its CoR projections to reflect these elevated costs, suggesting that while management remains focused on opportunity-based growth, the current valuation remains expensive at 30x FY28E P/E.