Home First Finance shares advance 7% as Q3 profit jumps 44% YoY

Shares of Home First Finance Company Ltd. rose over 7 per cent on Friday as analysts noted that the "steady momentum continued" after it reported its third quarter earnings for the current financial year (Q3-FY26).

The housing finance company's stock rose as much as 7.2 per cent during the day to ₹1,124.7 per share, the steepest gain since August 11, 2025. Home First Finance Company stock pared gains to trade 5.4 per cent higher at ₹1,105.6 apiece, compared to a 0.11 per cent decline in Sensex as of 11:07 AM.

READ STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE Shares of the company gained for the third straight session and currently trade at 26 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has risen 0.3 per cent this year, compared to a 3 per cent decline in the benchmark Nifty 50. Home First Finance has a total market capitalisation of ₹11,492.35 crore.

Home First Finance Q3 results

Home First Finance Company India reported a strong performance in the December 2025 quarter, with net profit rising 43.97 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹140.20 crore from ₹97.38 crore in the same period last year. Revenue increased 18.76 per cent to ₹480.78 crore compared with ₹404.82 crore a year ago.

Analysts on Home First Finance earnings

Motilal Oswal said Home First delivered a mixed performance during the quarter, with healthy assets under management growth reflecting continued strong business momentum, even as asset quality saw a marginal deterioration. Going ahead, the brokerage said it would closely track loan growth guidance and yield trends, noting that incremental yields have moderated.

It added that it remains to be seen how much of the moderation is due to prime lending rate cuts versus competitive pressures from banks, and that estimates may be revised after the earnings call scheduled for January 23, 2026.

JM Financial said disbursement growth moderated further to 2 per cent sequentially from 4 per cent in the second quarter, leading to moderating but still healthy assets under management growth of 25 per cent year on year and 5 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q).

Management remains confident of delivering around 25 per cent AUM growth in FY27. The brokerage said it will revisit its estimates, if required, after the management call scheduled for January 23, 2026. JM Financial has maintained its Buy rating on the stock with a target price of ₹1,360.

