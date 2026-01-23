IndiGo stock can fly up to 10%, says analyst; flags levels to track

Post the sharp 20% fall, IndiGo stock seems to be forming a base near ₹4,700 levels, says Kunal Shah, Senior Technical Analyst at Mirae Asset ShareKhan.

IndiGo stock outlook: Chart hints that a breakout above ₹5,000 can trigger a rally, says Kunal Shah of Mirae Asset ShareKhan. (Photo:PTI)