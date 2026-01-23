Ideaforge Technology drops over 5% to 8-month low as Q3 loss doubles

Ideaforge Technology share price today

Ideaforge Technology share price declined on Friday as the company reported that its loss doubled in the third quarter (Q3FY26). The share price fell 5.7 per cent to the lowest level since May 9, 2025 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Ideaforge Technology extended losses to the second session. In the last 12 months, the stock declined 23.07 per cent, as against an 8.98 per cent advance in the Nifty 50 index.

On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Ideaforge Technology saw a trade of 0.21 million shares thus far. The total market capitalisation of the company was at ₹1,819.47 crore.

Why did Ideaforge Technology share price fall today? Ideaforge Technology share price fell on Friday as the company's net loss increased in the third quarter of the current financial year (Q3FY26). The company reported that its net loss surged 107.3 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹33.9 crore when compared with a loss of ₹24 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year (Q3FY25). The net loss increased as the company incurred higher expenses during the third quarter. Ideaforge Technlogy reported that its consolidated total expense surged 65.7 per cent on year to ₹70.90 crore from ₹42.8 crore in the same quarter a year ago. This likely have weighed on the bottom line of the company.

Meanwhile, the drone manufacturer’s revenue from operations surged 40 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹31.5 crore in the December quarter from ₹22.5 crore a year ago. Click here for detailed Q3 Ideaforge Technology results. Ideaforge Technology saw robust order booking in the third quarter. The company saw ₹100 crore order placement in the beginning of the quarter, and ended the quarter with ₹115 crore additional orders through from defence and civil customers, the company said in the exchange filing. On a year-to-date basis, the company recorded the highest-ever orders worth ₹440 crore, according to the Investors’ Presentation.

"The financial year (FY26) has been a defining year for Ideaforge Technology so far. We've booked the highest quantum of orders in our two-decade journey so far this year, with a sizable chunk coming in the third quarter (Q3) alone. Our priority now is crisp execution: we expect to deliver 40–45 per cent of the open orders in the fourth quarter (Q4FY26) and close the financial year with improved gross margins and turn profitable," said Ankit Mehta, co-founder and CEO. Technical view on Ideaforge Ideaforge Technology has been trading in lower-highs and lower-lows formation on the charts since its debut in the secondary market. At current juncture, it is consolidating below its long-term as well as short-term moving averages on daily charts, said Vipin Kumar, assistant vice president, Globe Capital Markets