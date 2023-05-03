Home / Markets / News / Go First bankruptcy: IndiGo, SpiceJet good momentum plays, say analysts

Go First bankruptcy: IndiGo, SpiceJet good momentum plays, say analysts

Apart from IndiGo, Tata group-owned Air India, could be the second key beneficiary given its strong fleet and balance-sheet strength

Nikita Vashisht New Delhi
PremiumWeb Exclusive
Go First bankruptcy: IndiGo, SpiceJet good momentum plays, say analysts

4 min read Last Updated : May 03 2023 | 1:00 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Wadia Group-owned Go First Airways’ (Go First) insolvency plea could trigger a 'momentum rally' in shares of rival airlines, Interglobe Aviation (parent company of IndiGo) and SpiceJet, as they look to gain bankrupt airline's market share, said analysts.
On the bourses, shares of InterGlobe Aviation hit a 52-week high of Rs 2,235.95, surging 8 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day trade, before settling 4.5 per cent higher at Rs 2,164 apiece.

Those of SpiceJet and Jet Airways, meanwhile, rallied up to 6 per cent in the intra-day trade, and ended 1 per cent and 5 per cent higher, respectively, following the development, which was announced post market hours on Tuesday. By comparison, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex dipped 0.26 per cent.

ALSO READ: 

Also Read

Go First saga: SpiceJet to revive 25 grounded aircraft, mobilises Rs 400 cr

SpiceJet plans to revive 25 planes as Go First files for bankruptcy

IndiGo Q3: Focus on international destinations lifts outlook, say analysts

'Air travel has come roaring back': SpiceJet net profit rises 160%

Has India's insolvency process attained adulthood?

Price hikes to favor Hero Moto's Q4 revenues; margins may expand: Analysts

Gravita India hits 52-week high; up 11% on huge volume day after Q4 results

CPSE index nears record high after six years; RVNL zooms 125% since March

Trading strategies for Aviation stocks amid Go First bankruptcy

Hindustan Aeronautics hits new high; joins Rs 1-trillion market cap-club

Topics :Go AirMarketsIndiGoSpiceJetAviation stocksCivil Aviationcivil aviation sectorAirAsia Spicejet Go Air

First Published: May 03 2023 | 1:06 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story