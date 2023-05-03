Go First bankruptcy: IndiGo, SpiceJet good momentum plays, say analysts

ALSO READ:

On the bourses, shares of InterGlobe Aviation hit a 52-week high of Rs 2,235.95, surging 8 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day trade, before settling 4.5 per cent higher at Rs 2,164 apiece.Those of SpiceJet and Jet Airways, meanwhile, rallied up to 6 per cent in the intra-day trade, and ended 1 per cent and 5 per cent higher, respectively, following the development, which was announced post market hours on Tuesday. By comparison, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex dipped 0.26 per cent.